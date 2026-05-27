CodaPet partners with Dr. Jessica Smith to expand its compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in Winston-Salem, NC

CodaPet At Home Pet Euthanasia In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

I believe all pets deserve to be in a loving and homey place and be surrounded by the ones who love them the most.” — Dr. Jessica Smith

WINSTON-SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Families seeking in-home pet euthanasia in Winston-Salem, NC, now have greater access to care as CodaPet adds a new licensed veterinarian to serve the area. Through its network of compassionate veterinarians, CodaPet provides peaceful, in-home euthanasia that allows pets to pass at home, where they feel most at ease, surrounded by the people they love. Dr. Jessica Smith will serve pets and pet parents throughout Winston-Salem and the surrounding areas.“It’s my wish that every family in Winston-Salem becomes aware that in-home euthanasia is an option so they have an opportunity to provide a final gift of love to their beloved pet,” says Dr. Gary Hsia. “I was fortunate enough to be able to experience this with my dog, Kylie, a few years earlier, surrounded by family. It really reduced her anxiety and helped my young kids bid farewell to their first dog. She was able to pass peacefully in the comfort of our home, doing what she loved most, sunny bathing in the grass.”Dr. Gary Hsia, Dr. Bethany Hsia, and Dr. Karen Whala, co-founders of CodaPet, share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.Dr. Smith is a Winston-Salem native who has come home to serve the community she grew up in. Her love for animals started early and never wavered. From a young age she knew she wanted to work with them, and that clarity of purpose carried her through her education and into a veterinary career that has brought her back to where it all began.She earned her undergraduate degree from East Carolina University in 2009 and went on to complete her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine at St. George’s University in 2016. Now settled back in Winston-Salem with her husband and two children, she is exactly where she wants to be, practicing the kind of veterinary medicine she believes in most.Dr. Smith came to in-home euthanasia with her eyes open to a real gap in her community. Access to this kind of care in the Winston-Salem area is limited, and the providers who do offer it are stretched. “There are few in-home euthanasia businesses available,” she notes, “and the ones that are present are very busy.” For families who are already carrying the weight of an impending loss, that scarcity adds unnecessary difficulty. Dr. Smith is here to change that.Her commitment to in-home care is rooted in a belief she holds simply and completely. “Many people do not want their pet’s final moments to be in an unfamiliar or scary place,” she says. “I believe all pets deserve to be in a loving and homey place and be surrounded by the ones who love them the most.” For Winston-Salem families, Dr. Smith makes that possible.Dr. Jessica Smith serves Winston-Salem, High Point, Kernersville, Thomasville, Clemmons, Lexington, Lewisville, Mocksville, Denton, and surrounding Triad communities across Forsyth, Davidson, Davie, and western Guilford County.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure. The veterinarian only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet. For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $325 in Winston-Salem. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $100 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 100 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully, surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit our website or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit codapet.com/vets.

Codapet: At home pet euthanasia

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