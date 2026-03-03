Mississippi Match 5 Marches to $705,000

The Three Stooges Fun-O-Rama Bonus Promotion Drawing Announces Four New Winners

JACKSON, MISS. – The Mississippi Match 5 jackpot marches on to an estimated $705,000 for tonight’s drawing, giving Mississippi Lottery players a shot at a life-changing win.

The growing jackpot comes after no ticket matched all five winning numbers in last night’s drawing – 1-6-18-24-33. With no jackpot winner, anticipation is rising for tonight’s drawing as players look to claim one of the game’s largest recent prizes.

Mississippi Match 5 draws every night with tickets starting at $2 with the option to add $1 for a multiplier. For drawing times, how to play tutorials, prize charts and additional information, visit mslottery.com or download the Mississippi Lottery Official app.

Latest Three Stooges Fun-O-Rama Bonus Promotion Drawing Winners Announced

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation has announced the latest winners in The Three Stooges Fun-O-Rama Bonus Promotion drawing, awarding thousands in prizes to four players across the state.

The most recent winners include:

$10,000 – Lake Cormorant, Miss.

– Lake Cormorant, Miss. $5,000 – Seminary, Miss.

– Seminary, Miss. $2,000 – Jackson, Miss.

– Jackson, Miss. $1,000 – Brandon, Miss.

The Three Stooges Fun-O-Rama Bonus Promotion drawing gives eligible players the opportunity to enter non-winning The Three Stooges scratch-off tickets for additional chances to win cash prizes through promotional drawings. Players are encouraged to check the Mississippi Lottery website or app for entry deadlines, drawing dates and full promotion details.

Jackpot Update

Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $473 million with an estimated cash value of $221.8 million. Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $20 million with an estimated cash value of $9.4 million while Lotto America’s jackpot is an estimated $16.79 million with an estimated cash value of $7.9 million.

3.3.26