【Weather constraints】Drones and Fireworks Displays tonight (3 March) will be postponed
MACAU, March 3 - Owing to the unstable weather conditions, the 2026 Chinese New Year Drones and Fireworks Displays, scheduled for 21:00 on Chinese Lantern Festival tonight (3 March), will be postponed to 21:00 on 7 March, after Macao Government Tourism Office’s comprehensive assessment was made to ensure spectators’ enjoyment of the show. Residents and visitors’ kind attention and understanding is much appreciated.
Regarding this large-scale outdoor event, the Office will stay tuned for the special weather forecasts provided by the Macao Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau while assessing the weather’s real-time impact for timely adjustments.
