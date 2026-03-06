MediDrive and Bambi Announce Powerful New API Integration via Clearview Software for Transportation Providers

AI scheduling, automated dispatch, GPS trip confirmation, and streamlined billing offer NEMT providers a faster, smarter way to manage MediDrive trips.

Integrating with Bambi gives our network members access to genuinely cutting-edge tools like AI scheduling, GPS verification, and automated confirmations that help them perform at the highest level.” — Alan Murray, President and CEO at MediDrive

GREAT NECK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MediDrive, one of the nation’s fastest-growing NEMT brokers, and Bambi, the AI-powered transportation platform built to modernize non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT), today announced a direct API integration that promises to transform how transportation providers manage their brokered trip workflows.The integration connects MediDrive’s expansive broker network directly into Bambi’s intelligent dispatch platform via Clearview’s API layer, enabling providers to seamlessly import MediDrive trips, optimize them through AI-powered dynamic scheduling and dispatch, and push completed trip confirmations back to MediDrive, all without leaving the Bambi dashboard.A Smarter Way to Move RidersFor NEMT providers juggling dozens, or hundreds, of daily trips, managing broker relationships has traditionally meant toggling between platforms, manually entering trip data, and chasing down confirmations. This integration eliminates that friction entirely.MediDrive trips flow directly into Bambi, where the platform’s AI engine called “Run Bambi Run” in one click automatically optimizes scheduling and assigns drivers based on real-time availability, location, vehicle type, and patient needs. Once trips are completed, Bambi’s GPS-verified, time-stamped trip confirmations, the gold standard for compliance documentation, are pushed back to MediDrive for fast, accurate billing.“This is what modern NEMT operations should look like,” said Nirav Chheda, CEO at Bambi. “Our providers have been asking for deeper broker integrations, and MediDrive was the perfect partner. Their commitment to technology-forward brokerage aligns with everything we’re building. Together, we’re removing the busywork so providers can focus on what matters, getting riders to their appointments safely and on time.”Key Benefits of the IntegrationOne-Click Trip Import: All assigned MediDrive trips are instantly available inside Bambi, no manual data entry, no copy-pasting, no errors.AI-Powered Dynamic Scheduling & Dispatch: Bambi’s intelligent routing engine automatically assigns imported trips to the right driver at the right time, maximizing efficiency and minimizing deadhead miles. GPS-Verified Trip Confirmations : Every trip is documented with GPS-located, time-stamped confirmations that satisfy the most rigorous compliance and audit requirements.Streamlined Billing: Completed trip data flows back to MediDrive automatically, accelerating the reimbursement cycle and reducing billing disputes.Improved Network Standing: By consistently delivering complete, accurate, and on-time trip confirmations, Bambi users can strengthen their reputation within the MediDrive broker network leading to more trip assignments and long-term growth.Two Innovators, One Mission“At MediDrive, we’ve built our brokerage around the belief that technology should make healthcare transportation more reliable and accessible for everyone,” said Alan Murray, President and CEO at MediDrive. “Integrating with Bambi gives our network members access to genuinely cutting-edge tools like AI scheduling, real-time GPS verification, automated confirmations, that help them perform at the highest level. When our providers succeed, patients get better care. It’s that simple.”The partnership underscores a shared philosophy: that the NEMT industry is long overdue for a technology upgrade. MediDrive has distinguished itself among brokers through its provider-first approach and modern digital infrastructure, while Bambi has earned a reputation as the most innovative NEMT software platform on the market, leveraging artificial intelligence and an award winning user interface (UI) and user experience (UX) to quickly solve problems that legacy systems simply weren’t designed to handle. Bambi won the Innovation in NEMT Award for 2025 from NEMTAC (Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Accreditation Commission(NEMTAC).Integration AvailabilityThe MediDrive integration is available now to all Bambi customers and existing MediDrive network members can activate the integration by contacting the Bambi team: contact@bambi.health. Providers interested in joining the MediDrive network or learning more about Bambi’s platform are encouraged to visit https://www.bambinemt.com/ or https://medidrive.com/ About Bambi HealthBambi is the AI-powered transportation management platform purpose-built for non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) providers. From intelligent scheduling and real-time dispatch to automated billing and GPS-verified trip documentation, Bambi gives operators the tools they need to run smarter, grow faster, and deliver exceptional patient experiences.Learn more about Bambi at https://www.bambinemt.com/ About MediDriveMediDrive is a technology-driven NEMT brokerage connecting healthcare organizations with a nationwide network of qualified transportation providers. By combining modern digital infrastructure with a provider-first philosophy, MediDrive ensures patients receive reliable, on-time transportation to and from their medical appointments.Learn more about MediDrive at https://medidrive.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.