Bambi Health Celebrates Major Milestones: 2 Million Trips Completed and 500+ Fleets Nationwide

Celebrating 2 Million Trips & 500+ Fleets! Bambi is running full speed ahead

Bambi the leading AI-powered NEMT software platform wraps up 2025 with explosive growth, transforming non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) across America

Reaching 2 million trips is more than just a number, it represents 2 million journeys to critical medical appointments, 2 million moments where we helped someone access the care they needed.” — Nirav Chheda

GREAT NECK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bambi Health, the quick, clever, and fun-loving innovator behind the NEMT software you'll actually love, today announced two significant milestones as it enters 2026: Bambi NEMT software surpassing 2 million completed trips and serving over 500 NEMT fleets nationwide.These achievements underscore Bambi's rapid growth and the industry's embrace of its AI-optimized dispatch and scheduling platform , which helps NEMT dispatchers and drivers communicate, optimize trips, and manage their routes and riders in real-time."Reaching 2 million trips is more than just a number, it represents 2 million journeys to critical medical appointments, 2 million moments where we helped someone access the care they needed," said Nirav Chheda, CEO of Bambi Health. "Since we started in 2023 our mission has always been to bring carefully designed tech to the medical transportation industry, and seeing now 500+ fleets trust us with their daily operations shows we're making a real difference in how NEMT companies serve their communities."The growth comes as NEMT providers increasingly turn to Bambi's signature "Run Bambi Run" button, the one-click wonder that uses AI algorithms to effortlessly assign anywhere from 1 trip to 1,000 trips auto-magically, eliminating manual processes and driving more revenue with minimal onboarding."What excites me most is how our customers and users have embraced our playful spirit combined with our focus on serious technology innovation. Our solutions make dispatchers' and drivers' lives easier every day while ensuring riders get to their appointments safely and on time." added Chheda. "As Bambi enters 2026, our team remains committed to constantly listening, iterating and innovating to create the most seamless user experience possible for the NEMT industry.Nirav Chheda brings a unique blend of passion, fun and technical expertise to his role as host of the NEMT Experts Podcast , effectively elevating the conversation across the non-emergency medical transportation industry. Several times a month Nirav hosts industry leaders featuring candid conversations with NEMT owners, operators, tech innovators, and healthcare professionals, each episode dives deep into the challenges and opportunities shaping the future of medical transportation. From navigating regulatory changes and optimizing fleet operations to leveraging AI technology and improving patient care, the NEMT Experts Podcast delivers actionable advice and real-world strategies to help NEMT businesses thrive. The NEMT Experts podcast will kickoff 2026 with their 100th episode with more than 50,000 subscribers across YouTube, Spotify and other major podcast platforms.About Bambi HealthBambi is an AI-powered dispatch and scheduling platform for non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) companies that helps transportation dispatchers and drivers communicate, optimize trips, and manage their routes and riders in real-time. Founded by experienced tech veterans with decades of expertise in building cutting-edge, user-friendly software, Bambi brings best-in-class AI and human-centric design to transform the NEMT industry. For more information, visit BambiNEMT.com About the NEMT Experts PodcastThe NEMT Experts Podcast is the leading voice in non-emergency medical transportation, delivering essential insights, innovation, and inspiration to NEMT professionals nationwide. Through engaging conversations with industry veterans, successful fleet owners, technology innovators, and healthcare experts, the podcast explores the evolving landscape of medical transportation and the strategies driving success in this critical sector. Subscribe on your favorite podcast platform (YouTube, Spotify, etc.).

