VectorCare launches Open API 2.0 plus Strategic Integration with Bambi to improve Healthcare Logistics & NEMT Operations

VectorCare’s Smart on FHIR allows in-EHR transport requests. Bambi is the first NEMT platform to integrate via their new Open API 2.0.

VectorCare is making it possible for clinicians to order transportation the same way they order a lab test, right from within their EHR, giving customers access to a tech-forward NEMT network.” — David Emanuel, CEO and Founder at VectorCare

GREAT NECK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VectorCare, the premier patient logistics platform, today announced the launch of its Open API 2.0 and a landmark strategic integration with Bambi, the leading AI-powered software platform for Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT). Through VectorCare’s “ SMART on FHIR as a Service ”, SoFaaS™, clinicians and case managers can now request, track, and manage NEMT transportation directly from within their Electronic Health Record (EHR), never leaving their native clinical workflow. The integration, powered entirely by VectorCare’s new Open API 2.0, creates a seamless, end-to-end digital bridge from the EHR to the transportation provider, eliminating manual data entry and accelerating the speed of patient care.VectorCare’s “SMART on FHIR as a Service”, SoFaaS™ is the front door of this new ecosystem. By embedding directly inside the EHR through the SMART on FHIR standard, VectorCare gives healthcare providers a single click to launch transportation requests without switching applications, logging into separate portals, or making phone calls. Behind the scenes, VectorCare’s Open API 2.0 powers the integration layer enabling third-party technology partners like Bambi to connect directly and securely into VectorCare’s healthcare logistics ecosystem with standardized, real-time, bidirectional data exchange.Bambi is the first NEMT technology platform to go live on Open API 2.0. The workflow is seamless: a clinician launches VectorCare’s SMART on FHIR application from within their EHR, submits a transportation request, and that request flows instantaneously through Open API 2.0 into the Bambi platform. All data, including GPS-verified locations and precise timestamps, syncs back to VectorCare and into the patient’s record in real time, giving the case manager real-time visibility and the ability to message directly with that vendor from inside the patient's chart. This closed-loop data exchange addresses the critical “last mile” of healthcare: ensuring patients move efficiently between facilities and their homes with full transparency and data integrity.Empowering NEMT Providers with Automated EfficiencyFor NEMT operators, the VectorCare–Bambi integration, built on Open API 2.0, transforms how they receive and execute work:• Instantaneous Trip Intake: Operators will be able to accept, decline, and provide best times directly within the Bambi interface, removing the need for phone calls or manual transcriptions. VectorCare’s Open API 2.0 ensures data arrives in real time with zero manual intervention. AI-Powered Dispatching : Once accepted, trips are instantly routed through Bambi’s AI-driven dispatch engine, optimizing schedules in real time for maximum fleet efficiency.• Closed-Loop Compliance: All data, including GPS-verified locations and precise timestamps, is synced back to VectorCare through Open API 2.0. This provides a “source of truth” for compliant trip completions, leading to faster billing cycles and reduced payment friction.Streamlining Workflows for Healthcare FacilitiesThrough VectorCare’s “SMART on FHIR as a Service”, SoFaaS™, healthcare providers gain direct access to Bambi’s rapidly expanding network of high-quality NEMT providers in local markets coast to coast, all without ever leaving their EHR:• EHR-Native Orchestration: Case managers and discharge planners launch VectorCare’s SMART on FHIR application directly inside their EHR to request, track, and manage transportation, never leaving their native clinical workflow. Open API 2.0 powers the entire data exchange behind the scenes.• Enhanced Security & Compliance: VectorCare’s Open API 2.0 ensures that sensitive patient data remains secure through standards-compliant data exchange, and that every leg of the journey is documented to meet rigorous healthcare requirements.• Network Reliability: Facilities can tap into a growing ecosystem of NEMT operators who utilize Bambi’s sophisticated technology to ensure on-time performance and superior passenger experiences that they can trust in their local areas.VectorCare Open API 2.0: A Platform for the FutureThe Bambi integration is the first of many partnerships enabled by Open API 2.0. VectorCare designed the new API framework to invite best-in-class technology partners across the healthcare logistics ecosystem, from transportation and home health to DME and beyond, to plug directly into VectorCare’s platform. By opening its infrastructure through a modern, developer-friendly API, VectorCare is positioning itself as the central nervous system of healthcare logistics.“VectorCare is dedicated to making patient logistics easy and frictionless for healthcare teams,” said David Emanuel, CEO and Founder at VectorCare. “With SoFaaS™ “SMART on FHIR as a Service”, we’ve made it possible for clinicians to order transportation the same way they order a lab test, right from within their EHR. Combined with the launch of Open API 2.0, innovative partners like Bambi can now integrate directly into our ecosystem, giving our customers access to a premier network of NEMT providers who are tech-forward and ready to meet the demanding needs of modern healthcare systems.”“This integration is a massive win for the entire healthcare continuum,” said Nirav Chheda, CEO at Bambi. “By building on VectorCare’s Open API 2.0, we were able to deliver a truly seamless connection between VectorCare’s logistics power and Bambi’s AI-driven execution. Together, we are removing the operational bottlenecks that have historically slowed down patient discharge and provider payment. We are building a more connected, transparent, and efficient future for medical transportation.”The integration is available immediately for all mutual customers of VectorCare and Bambi.About VectorCareVectorCare is the premier patient logistics platform that provides a central hub for facilities to manage their service providers, from transportation to home health. With its “SMART on FHIR as a Service”, SoFaaS™, VectorCare embeds directly into the EHR, allowing clinicians to request and manage services without leaving their clinical workflow. Anchored by the new Open API 2.0, the platform streamlines the way healthcare organizations connect with service providers, ensuring compliance and efficiency across the board.Learn more at www.vectorcare.com About BambiBambi is a comprehensive, AI-powered software platform designed specifically for the NEMT industry. By automating dispatch, billing, and fleet management, Bambi helps operators grow their businesses while providing safe, reliable transportation for the populations that need it most.Learn more at www.bambinemt.com

