Committee Cliff Notes: Weekly Preview – Week of March 2, 2026
Agriculture
On Tuesday, March 3, the Committee on Agriculture will hold a full committee markup on the following bill:
- H.R. 7567, the Farm, Food, and National Security Act of 2026 (Thompson)
Appropriations
On Wednesday, March 4, the Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies will hold an oversight hearing called "U.S. Department of Agriculture, Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs."
On Wednesday, March 4, the Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies will hold a hearing called "Preparing for the Future: America’s Community Colleges."
On Thursday, March 5, the Subcommittee on Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies will hold a hearing called "Inspectors General for the Department of Transportation and the Department of Housing and Urban Development."
On Thursday, March 5, the Subcommittee on Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies will hold a hearing called "Member Day."
On Thursday, March 5, the Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies will hold a hearing called "Member Day."
On Friday, March 6, the Subcommittee on Legislative Branch will hold a budget hearingcalled "Library of Congress & U.S. Government Publishing Office."
Armed Services
On Wednesday, March 4, the Committee on Armed Services will hold a full committeehearing called "Speed to Scale: Revitalizing the Defense Industrial Base."
On Wednesday, March 4, the Subcommittee on Readiness will hold a hearing called "Energy, Installations, and Environment Update."
On Thursday, March 5, the Committee on Armed Services will hold a full committeehearing called "U.S. Defense Strategy and Posture."
Education & Workforce
On Wednesday, March 4, the Subcommittee on Higher Education and Workforce Development will hold a hearing called "Building an AI-Ready America: Strengthening Employer-Led Training."
Energy & Commerce
On Wednesday, March 4, the Subcommittee on Energy will hold a hearing called "America’s Energy Infrastructure: Authorizing Pipeline Safety."
On Wednesday, March 4, the Subcommittee on Environment will hold a hearing called "Ready for Reuse: Legislative Proposals to Unleash the Potential of America’s Brownfields Sites."
Financial Services
On Wednesday, March 4, the Committee on Financial Services will hold a full committeemarkup on the following bills:
- H.R. 2071, the Save Our Shrimpers Act (Nehls)
- H.R. 4171, the Small Entrepreneurs’ Empowerment and Development (SEED) Act of 2025 (Garbarino)
- H.R. 6955, the Main Street Capital Access Act (Hill)
- H.R. 7127, the Restoring the Secondary Trading Market Act (Meuser)
- H.R. 7688, the DPA Modernization Act of 2026 (Davidson)
On Thursday, March 5, the Subcommittee on Capital Markets will hold a hearing called "The Role of Self-Regulatory Organizations in U.S. Markets: Examining FINRA and the MSRB."
Foreign Affairs
On Wednesday, March 4, the Committee on Foreign Affairs will hold a full committeemarkup on the following bills:
- H.R. 7654, the Advance Global Health Act (Lawler)
- H.R. 7642, the Generating Utility through International Disaster Expertise (GUIDE) Act (Kim)
- H.R. 7641, the Transparency in Foreign Assistance Act (Lawler)
- H.R. 7633, the American Assistance Visibility Act (Shreve)
- H.Res. 971, Condemning the coercive actions of the People’s Republic of China against Japan in response to statements regarding Taiwan and reaffirming the United States commitment to its allies in the Indo-Pacific region (Kim)
- H.R. 1744, the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom Reauthorization Act of 2025 (Smith)
- H.R. 3447, the Chip Security Act (Huizenga)
- H.R. 7669, the Rejecting the Erasure of Afghan Women and Girls Act (Kamlager-Dove)
- H.R. 7616, the Transatlantic Academic Security and Risk Mitigation Act (Jackson)
- H.R. 6428, To require the Secretary of State to submit a report on participation in educational and cultural exchange programs (Bera)
- H.R. 7058, the Foreign Adversary AI Risk Assessment and Diplomacy Act (Baumgartner)
- H.R. 7653, the Biodefense Diplomacy Enhancement Act (Self)
- H.R. 6196, the Locally Led Development and Humanitarian Response Act (Jacobs)
- H.R. 7632, the Strategic Hybrid Activities Defense and Operations for the West (SHADOW) Act (Self)
- H.R. 2504, the U.S.-European Nuclear Energy Cooperation Act of 2025 (Keating)
- H.R. 7649, the Humanitarian Theft Enforcement Act (McCormick)
- H.R. 7605, the African Development Foundation Termination Act of 2026 (Burchett)
- H.R. 7630, the Republic of Georgia Sovereignty Act (Perry)
- H.R. 7675, the Securing Partner Supply Chains Act (Castro)
- H.R. 7674, the Venezuela Democratic Transition Strategy Act (Moskowitz)
On Thursday, March 5, the Middle East and North Africa Subcommittee will hold a hearingcalled "Merit, Accountability, and Performance at State: Evaluating Promotion and Placement."
Homeland Security
On Wednesday, March 4, the Subcommittee on Oversight, Investigations, and Accountability will hold a hearing called "Highway Safety Under Threat: Examining Non-Domiciled CDL Issuance to Illegal Aliens."
House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence
On Wednesday, March 4, the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence will hold a closed hearing called "CI Screening, Vetting, & Watch listing."
Judiciary
On Wednesday, March 4, the Judiciary Committee will hold a full committee hearing called "Oversight of the Department of Homeland Security."
Natural Resources
On Wednesday, March 4, the Subcommittee on Indian and Insular Affairs will hold a legislative hearing on the following bills:
- H.R. 2827, To provide for the equitable settlement of certain Indian land disputes regarding land in Illinois, and for other purposes (Cole)
- H.R. 6162, the Albuquerque Indian School Act of 2025 (Stansbury)
- H.R. 7065, the Seneca Nation Law Enforcement Efficiency Act (Langworthy)
Oversight and Government Reform
On Wednesday, March 4, the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform will hold a full committee hearing called "Oversight of Fraud and Misuse of Federal Funds in Minnesota: Part II."
Rules
On Tuesday, March 3, the Committee on Rules will meet on the following measure:
- H.R. ____, the Department of Homeland Security Appropriations Act, 2026 (Cole)
Transportation and Infrastructure
On Wednesday, March 4, the Subcommittee on Economic Development, Public Buildings, and Emergency Management will hold a hearing called "The General Services Administration: Examining the Future of Federal Real Estate Management to Reduce Costs for the Taxpayer."
Veterans Affairs
On Tuesday, March 3, the House and Senate Committees on Veterans' Affairs will hold a joint hearing called "Legislative Presentation of Veterans of Foreign Wars & Multi VSO: Student Veterans of America, Jewish War Veterans, Blinded Veterans Association, Fleet Reserve Association, Minority Veterans of America, National Association of County Veterans Service Officers (NACVSO), Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America (IAVA)."
On Wednesday, March 4, the House and Senate Committees on Veterans' Affairs will hold a joint hearing called "Legislative Presentation of The American Legion & Multi VSOs: Paralyzed Veterans of America, AMVETS, National Association of State Directors of Veteran Affairs, Wounded Warrior Project, Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, National Guard Association of the United States, Mission Roll Call."
On Wednesday, March 4, the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations will hold an oversight hearing called "Delivering for Veterans and Caregivers: Year One of the Dole Act."
On Thursday, March 5, the Subcommittee on Health will hold an oversight hearing called "Hidden Wounds: Effectively Supporting Veterans with TBI."
Ways and Means
On Wednesday, March 4, the Committee on Ways and Means will hold a full committeehearing with Internal Revenue Service Chief Executive Officer, Frank J. Bisignano.
On Thursday, March 5, the Work & Welfare Subcommittee will hold a hearing called "Reclaiming 'Forgotten' Fraudulent Pandemic Unemployment Funds Frozen by Banks."
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.