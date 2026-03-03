Here’s what to watch for from House Republican committees during the week:

Agriculture



On Tuesday, March 3, the Committee on Agriculture will hold a full committee markup on the following bill:

H.R. 7567, the Farm, Food, and National Security Act of 2026 (Thompson)

Appropriations

On Wednesday, March 4, the Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies will hold an oversight hearing called "U.S. Department of Agriculture, Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs."

On Wednesday, March 4, the Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies will hold a hearing called "Preparing for the Future: America’s Community Colleges."

On Thursday, March 5, the Subcommittee on Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies will hold a hearing called "Inspectors General for the Department of Transportation and the Department of Housing and Urban Development."

On Thursday, March 5, the Subcommittee on Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies will hold a hearing called "Member Day."

On Thursday, March 5, the Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies will hold a hearing called "Member Day."

On Friday, March 6, the Subcommittee on Legislative Branch will hold a budget hearingcalled "Library of Congress & U.S. Government Publishing Office."

Armed Services

On Wednesday, March 4, the Committee on Armed Services will hold a full committeehearing called "Speed to Scale: Revitalizing the Defense Industrial Base."

On Wednesday, March 4, the Subcommittee on Readiness will hold a hearing called "Energy, Installations, and Environment Update."

On Thursday, March 5, the Committee on Armed Services will hold a full committeehearing called "U.S. Defense Strategy and Posture."

Education & Workforce

Energy & Commerce

On Wednesday, March 4, the Subcommittee on Higher Education and Workforce Development will hold a hearing called "Building an AI-Ready America: Strengthening Employer-Led Training."On Wednesday, March 4, the Subcommittee on Energy will hold a hearing called "America’s Energy Infrastructure: Authorizing Pipeline Safety."

On Wednesday, March 4, the Subcommittee on Environment will hold a hearing called "Ready for Reuse: Legislative Proposals to Unleash the Potential of America’s Brownfields Sites."

Financial Services

H.R. 2071, the Save Our Shrimpers Act (Nehls)

H.R. 4171, the Small Entrepreneurs’ Empowerment and Development (SEED) Act of 2025 (Garbarino)

H.R. 6955, the Main Street Capital Access Act (Hill)

H.R. 7127, the Restoring the Secondary Trading Market Act (Meuser)

H.R. 7688, the DPA Modernization Act of 2026 (Davidson)

On Wednesday, March 4, the Committee on Financial Services will hold a full committeemarkup on the following bills:On Thursday, March 5, the Subcommittee on Financial Institutions will hold a hearing called "Fighting Fraud on the Front Lines: Challenges and Opportunities for Financial Institutions."

On Thursday, March 5, the Subcommittee on Capital Markets will hold a hearing called "The Role of Self-Regulatory Organizations in U.S. Markets: Examining FINRA and the MSRB."

Foreign Affairs

On Wednesday, March 4, the Committee on Foreign Affairs will hold a full committeemarkup on the following bills:On Thursday, March 5, the Committee on Foreign Affairs will hold a full committee hearing called "Advancing National Security through Public Diplomacy."

On Thursday, March 5, the Middle East and North Africa Subcommittee will hold a hearingcalled "Merit, Accountability, and Performance at State: Evaluating Promotion and Placement."

Homeland Security

House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence

Judiciary

Natural Resources

On Wednesday, March 4, the Subcommittee on Oversight, Investigations, and Accountability will hold a hearing called "Highway Safety Under Threat: Examining Non-Domiciled CDL Issuance to Illegal Aliens."On Wednesday, March 4, the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence will hold a closed hearing called "CI Screening, Vetting, & Watch listing."On Wednesday, March 4, the Judiciary Committee will hold a full committee hearing called "Oversight of the Department of Homeland Security."

On Wednesday, March 4, the Subcommittee on Indian and Insular Affairs will hold a legislative hearing on the following bills:

H.R. 2827, To provide for the equitable settlement of certain Indian land disputes regarding land in Illinois, and for other purposes (Cole)

H.R. 6162, the Albuquerque Indian School Act of 2025 (Stansbury)

H.R. 7065, the Seneca Nation Law Enforcement Efficiency Act (Langworthy)

Oversight and Government Reform

Rules

On Wednesday, March 4, the Subcommittee on Water, Wildlife and Fisheries will hold a hearing called "Oversight of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act."On Wednesday, March 4, the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform will hold a full committee hearing called "Oversight of Fraud and Misuse of Federal Funds in Minnesota: Part II."

On Tuesday, March 3, the Committee on Rules will meet on the following measure:

H.R. ____, the Department of Homeland Security Appropriations Act, 2026 (Cole)

Transportation and Infrastructure

Veterans Affairs

On Wednesday, March 4, the Subcommittee on Economic Development, Public Buildings, and Emergency Management will hold a hearing called "The General Services Administration: Examining the Future of Federal Real Estate Management to Reduce Costs for the Taxpayer."On Tuesday, March 3, the House and Senate Committees on Veterans' Affairs will hold a joint hearing called "Legislative Presentation of Veterans of Foreign Wars & Multi VSO: Student Veterans of America, Jewish War Veterans, Blinded Veterans Association, Fleet Reserve Association, Minority Veterans of America, National Association of County Veterans Service Officers (NACVSO), Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America (IAVA)."

On Wednesday, March 4, the House and Senate Committees on Veterans' Affairs will hold a joint hearing called "Legislative Presentation of The American Legion & Multi VSOs: Paralyzed Veterans of America, AMVETS, National Association of State Directors of Veteran Affairs, Wounded Warrior Project, Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, National Guard Association of the United States, Mission Roll Call."

On Wednesday, March 4, the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations will hold an oversight hearing called "Delivering for Veterans and Caregivers: Year One of the Dole Act."

On Thursday, March 5, the Subcommittee on Health will hold an oversight hearing called "Hidden Wounds: Effectively Supporting Veterans with TBI."

Ways and Means

On Wednesday, March 4, the Committee on Ways and Means will hold a full committeehearing with Internal Revenue Service Chief Executive Officer, Frank J. Bisignano.

On Thursday, March 5, the Work & Welfare Subcommittee will hold a hearing called "Reclaiming 'Forgotten' Fraudulent Pandemic Unemployment Funds Frozen by Banks."



