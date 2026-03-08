Scalise: We Must Get the SAVE America Act to President Trump’s Desk

On Democrats voting against condemning Iran's terrorism:

Today, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) joined Fox News’ Fox and Friends Weekend to address radical Democrats defending the Iranian regime over America, urge the Senate to pass the common-sense SAVE America Act, and highlight House Republicans’ efforts to save college sports through the SCORE Act.

“I think it was very telling when we had that vote. Very clear language that's just restated what everybody knows: Iran is the largest state sponsor of terrorism. They've killed hundreds of American soldiers over years. All we were doing was laying that out before the vote on whether or not we should be able to take action against them. You saw that. I mean, over 50 Democrats voted basically with the Iranian regime. It's insane, but it shows you just how far left the Mamdani wing of the Democrat Party has moved. That is where the center of the Democrat Party is, and people need to know that. This is not your father's Democrat Party. This is a bunch of radicals.”

On protecting election integrity through the SAVE America Act:

“We worked hard to get the SAVE America Act over to the Senate, just as prove your citizenship to register to vote, and then show a picture ID, just like you do when you get on an airplane or go buy beer. Or, by the way, you could not get into the Democrat Convention without showing ID. Every American gets this. If you want to prevent voter fraud, we have got to get the SAVE America Act to President Trump's desk. We passed it to the House. It's in the Senate. They have got to find a way to get that bill to President Trump's desk if you want to have fair and free elections.”

On restoring structure to college athletics through the SCORE Act:

“I'm glad that President Trump took the leadership because everybody in college sports, all the schools, all the conferences recognize it's out of control. It's the Wild Wild West. When you have 28-year-olds playing on their sixth team, we've got to put structure back in college athletics, and they've lost lawsuit after lawsuit, so they need Congress to step in. We need antitrust protections. We need to protect the student-athletes better. We need to make sure that the schools can police themselves again. We put together a bill. It's a very bipartisan bill called the SCORE Act. You saw a lot of people in the room, like Coach Nick Saban, like all the conferences, the HBCUs all support this approach to putting the structure back in place so that schools can govern themselves again, and we can get college athletics back to what it's supposed to be. It's a really important bill. We're going to be moving it in the House soon. Then hopefully, the Senate takes action there because you've seen it in college athletics. It's gotten out of hand. It's got to get back under control. It's not just some farm club of professional athletics. Let's protect women's sports. Let's protect the student athletes. That's what the SCORE Act does.”