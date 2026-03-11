Scalise: Republicans Are Delivering For Working Families While Democrats Create Chaos

On Republicans unleashing American energy production:

Today, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) appeared on Fox Business Network's Kudlow to highlight the contrast between Republicans’ record of delivering for American families and Democrats’ record of recklessness and chaos.

“We stand ready to produce more oil. They just had another lease sale for Gulf of America leases because of what we put in the Working Families Tax Cut. That's the second one under President Trump, when Joe Biden shut the Gulf down. Look, America knows how to produce energy. We've always had that ability. Joe Biden shut it down. President Trump opened it back up again. That's why prices have dropped dramatically. And look, I know we've seen a blip right now. Even with that blip, Larry, let's keep in mind, prices are still 30% lower than where they were when Joe Biden left office because Joe Biden raised gas prices over $5 a gallon. They've already come down under President Trump. They'll come down even more when this conflict ends.”

On radical Democrats keeping DHS shut down:

“It's unreal. Look, and you saw it at the State of the Union. President Trump – I think the seminal moment was when President Trump said, stand up if you support America and sit down if you support people here illegally that want to harm Americans. And every single Democrat sat down. The only time they stood up, actually, Larry, is when President Trump said, Democrats voted to raise your taxes. That's the only time they stood up. They wouldn't stand up for American war heroes. They are a lost party. The Democrats of today, the Mamdani wing of the party, it's not your father, your grandfather's Democrat Party. I think a lot of people don't recognize just how radical the leadership has moved. And so they've lost their way. They don't even want picture ID because they want voter fraud, Larry. Americans are seeing this.

“They are shutting down right now, voting to shut down the Department of Homeland Security, when we're at a heightened alert. If you're at an airport today, if you missed a flight yesterday – in New Orleans a few days ago, they had longer than three-hour waits, the lines were right into the parking garage – [it's] because Democrats, Democrats, not Republicans, shut down the Department of Homeland Security. They keep doing it because they want chaos. They don't want to work with President Trump. They want chaos, and America doesn't want chaos. Now you know who's doing it to you: It's Democrats in Washington.”

On President Trump restoring order at the border:

“Well, what you're seeing is President Trump recognizing number one, the number one issue in the 2024 election was border security because Joe Biden opened the border and let millions of people in, including very violent criminals, as President Trump pointed out. Many of these countries unloaded their prisons and their mental institutions into America. We saw death from that, Americans that were killed. First bill President Trump signed, we put on his desk was the Laken Riley Act. You can see now President Trump has taken real serious action to get the border under control, and he's making some moves to do things a little bit differently in terms of how they're approaching the next phase of this.

“He brought in Markwayne Mullin. Look, I served with Markwayne in the House. He's been doing a great job in the Senate. He worked with us, Senator Mullin did, to get the strengthened border security measures that we put in the Working Families Tax Cut, to build the wall, to give our Border Patrol agents more tools to combat the drug cartels. You pointed this out, you showed this on your show for years, the drug cartels of Mexico had better technology than America's Border Patrol. It was embarrassing. We fixed that, and every Democrat voted no. But Senator Mullin helped us get that through the Senate... And look, he's got an incredible cabinet. Look at the people he's brought in to serve this country so well and get this economy back on track and mop up the mess Joe Biden left him.”

