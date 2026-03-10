Scalise: President Trump and House Republicans Delivering Real Relief for Working Families

On fixing the damage from Biden’s inflation and open borders:

Today, at the Republican Members Issues Conference, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) joined Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), and Conference Chairwoman Lisa McClain (R-Mich.) to discuss President Trump and House Republicans’ work to lower costs for families and the contrast of Republicans’ results with Democrats’ record of opposing legislation that helps hardworking Americans.

“Last night, we kicked off this member session where we're planning for the future of this great America, celebrating 250 years, by hearing from our leader, the President of the United States, Donald Trump. And he had a great message talking about some of the things we've already done to work with President Trump as House Republicans to make life more affordable for working families. Something we set out to do starting last January, and we've been doing it because we had a lot of mess to mop up from four years of Joe Biden. Let's not forget the record-high inflation, record-high interest rates, costs through the roof. Democrats never wanted to talk about affordability when they were jacking up costs on all families, making housing unaffordable for families, opening up our border, and letting violent criminals come into this country. And President Trump ran to fix that. And we, as House Republicans, ran to work with him to fix those problems for working families. And we've been delivering. And make no mistake, this work is far from finished. We're just getting started, and we're delivering real results for families.”

On House Republicans putting more money back in Americans’ pockets:

“They're finally starting to see costs start coming down, not to the level they were before Joe Biden started racking up those costs, but they're finally coming down. When people file their tax returns this year, 4 in 10 American families are getting real money back, over $1,000 back for most working families. And every Democrat voted against that money being put back in the pockets of working families. Think about this for senior citizens. Senior citizens are seeing a $6,000 tax credit, which for 85% of seniors means they're not going to pay any taxes on Social Security. It's a great benefit for senior citizens, not millionaires and billionaires. These are seniors who work their entire lives and living on fixed income, and they're finally getting something back. And every Republican delivered on that, every single Democrat, House and Senate, voted no. And so that is the contrast that we're laying out as we're planning additional things that we're working on to fix more of the mess that Joe Biden left behind. And there's a lot of bills that are sitting over in the Senate. We're going to be sending them more bills. Our committees, all the chairmen are here, and our members are going to be talking and hearing from all the chairmen about things that we're going to continue to do. We're working on a farm bill, just came out of committee to help America's farmers across the nation.

“You look at what we've done, again, on so many different issues to finally get control over spending, not just rooting out waste, fraud, and abuse, but to put more money back in the pockets of working families to get this economy moving again. It's not been easy. Part of the reason it's not been easy is because every step of the way, the Democrat Party, who is a rudderless ship these days, has been voting no on every single issue because they wake up every day and their only motivation, their only agenda is to block anything Donald Trump does because they hate the President.”

On Democrats undermining American efforts to confront Iran:

“Look at what [Democrats’] own elected leader said. They really don't have a leader right now in the nation amongst Democrats, but their elected leader in the House basically said the Iran mission was going to end in failure. Just think about that for a second. You've got a mission going on where men and women in uniform are risking their lives to take out the world's largest sponsor of terrorism, which everybody acknowledges the threat that Iran posed trying to get a nuclear weapon. But they had been killing hundreds of Americans for decades, and they want it to end in failure? That's insane. That's what we're working against right now. We shouldn't have to be working against that as House Republicans, but that's okay. We're going to keep our focus as House Republicans on working with President Trump to make life more affordable for working families. If Democrats want to keep voting, no, the voters are going to have something to say about this November.”

###