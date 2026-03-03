Völur Announces New Investment to Accelerate AI-Powered Optimization for Meat Processing

Michael Farrand, Anna Turvoll, and Lamar Steiger Völur receives SVG Thrive Global Impact award for AI innovation

Company also recognized with SVG Ventures | THRIVE Global Impact Summit AI & Automation Award

Meat processors operate in one of the most complex manufacturing environments in the world. Völur exists to turn that complexity into clarity, so teams can plan faster, improve yield, and reduce waste” — Anna Turvoll, CEO of Völur

OSLO, NORWAY, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Völur , an AI-powered decision support platform purpose-built for meat processing, today announced a recent investment round to accelerate product development and global growth. Völur helps meat processors optimize production planning and scheduling through advanced data analytics and AI-driven optimization, with a focus on improving yield, reducing waste, and increasing profitability across the value chain.The round included participation from existing investors Serra Ventures, Idekapital, Fusion Fund, and Scribble Ventures, alongside new investors Steiger Family Trust and GHC Partners.“We’re excited to now be an investor in Völur and to support the team as they scale a category-defining platform for AI-driven decision-making in meat processing,” said Pete Henig, GHC Partners.“The meat industry has a unique opportunity right now to embrace technology across the entire value chain. We believe Völur is building the kind of practical, end-to-end decision intelligence that can connect planning and execution, improve outcomes at every step, and help the industry embrace technology with confidence,” said Lamar Steiger, Steiger Family Trust and Völur Board Director.“Meat processors operate in one of the most complex manufacturing environments in the world. Völur exists to turn that complexity into clarity, so teams can plan faster, improve yield, reduce waste, and make better decisions every week,” said Anna Turvoll, CEO of Völur.Völur’s platform is designed to integrate with existing operations and data systems, producing actionable outputs like optimized production schedules, sorting strategies, and performance analytics. Looking ahead, Völur is building a broader suite of interconnected AI tools that work together across the meat production value chain, strengthening both customer profitability and sustainability outcomes.In addition, Völur recently won the SVG THRIVE Global Impact Summit’s AI & Automation award, recognizing the company’s leadership in applying AI to deliver real operational impact in the food system.

