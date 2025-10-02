Völur Brings AI-Powered Production Scheduling to New Zealand

OSLO, NORWAY, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Völur , a global leader in AI-driven supply chain optimization for the protein industry, proudly announces its expansion into the New Zealand market with its cutting-edge AI Scheduler Co-Pilot. This marks Völur’s first deployment in the region, introducing its proprietary next-generation production scheduling tool to a state-of-the-art beef and lamb processing facility.The partnership leverages Völur’s advanced AI platform to revolutionize processing efficiencies, enhance sustainability in throughput, and drive impactful bottom-line results through real-time decision-making and optimized planning. This initiative underscores Völur’s commitment to empowering the protein industry with innovative, data-driven solutions tailored to modern production demands.“We are thrilled to bring our AI-powered scheduling solutions to New Zealand,” said Michael Farrand, CCO at Völur. “This collaboration with a forward-thinking partner operating a world-class facility highlights our shared vision for sustainable, efficient, and profitable protein processing. We look forward to delivering transformative value in this dynamic market.”About VölurVölur is a global leader in AI-driven supply chain optimization for the protein industry. Its cutting-edge technology empowers companies to make data-driven decisions, optimize production planning, and maximize value across the supply chain. For more information, visit www.volur.ai Media Contacts:Völur: Michael Farrand, michael.farrand@volur.no, +01 507 301 2570

