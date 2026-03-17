Völur named in Thrive's Top 50 AgTech Rising Stars for 2026 by SVG Ventures

Recognition Highlights Völur's Leadership in AI-Driven Optimization for the Meat Industry Supply Chain

This recognition validates the importance of bringing advanced AI capabilities into the protein supply chain—particularly at the processing level” — Michael Farrand, CCO Völur

OSLO, NORWAY, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Völur , a leading provider of AI-powered optimization software for the meat processing industry, today announced it has been named to the prestigious THRIVE by SVG Ventures Top 50 Rising Stars for 2026. The annual list recognizes the most innovative and high-impact startups transforming the future of food and agriculture.Selected from a highly competitive global pool, Völur was recognized for its cutting-edge use of artificial intelligence to improve production planning, maximize yield, and drive profitability for meat processors globally. Völur’s platform enables processors to simulate production scenarios, optimize scheduling, and make data-driven decisions that enhance both operational efficiency and sustainability.The THRIVE Top 50 Rising Stars program, led by SVG Ventures, identifies and supports pioneering companies that are addressing critical challenges across the agri-food value chain. Honorees are selected based on innovation, market potential, scalability, and the ability to create meaningful impact.“We are honored to be recognized as one of the THRIVE Top 50 Rising Stars for 2026,” said Michael Farrand, CCO of Völur. “This recognition validates the importance of bringing advanced AI capabilities into the protein supply chain—particularly at the processing level, where complexity and margin pressure are highest. At Völur, we’re focused on helping processors see around corners, optimize every decision, and ultimately unlock more value from every animal.”Völur’s technology is designed specifically for the unique challenges of meat processing, where variability in raw materials and complex production constraints make traditional planning tools insufficient. By leveraging AI-driven simulation and optimization, Völur empowers customers to move from reactive decision-making to proactive, predictive planning.As part of the THRIVE Top 50, Völur will join a global network of innovators, investors, and industry leaders working to accelerate the adoption of breakthrough technologies across agriculture and food systems.“This recognition comes at an exciting time for Völur as we continue to expand our footprint with leading processors around the world,” Farrand added. “We believe AI will fundamentally reshape how food is produced, and we’re proud to be at the forefront of that transformation in the protein sector.”For more information about Völur and its AI-powered optimization platform, visit www.volur.ai About VölurVölur is an AI SaaS company focused on transforming the meat processing industry through advanced optimization and simulation technology. By connecting data across the supply chain and enabling smarter production decisions, Völur helps processors increase yield, reduce waste, and improve profitability.About THRIVE by SVG VenturesTHRIVE by SVG Ventures is a global agrifood innovation platform and venture capital firm that invests in and accelerates startups driving the future of agriculture and food systems. Its Top 50 Rising Stars program highlights the most promising companies shaping the industry.

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