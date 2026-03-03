Derby Barracks / Petit Larceny & Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A5000402

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Joshua Mikkola

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 01/23/2026 / 1600 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Elm Steet, North Troy

VIOLATION: Petit Larceny X9, Unlawful Mischief X5

ACCUSED: Natasha Morisseau

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT

VICTIM: Numerous

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/23/2026, at approximately 1600 hours, the Vermont State Police was made aware of an assortment of mail that was located in a dumpster at a residence on Elm Street in the Town of North Troy, VT. None of the mail located in the dumpster was addressed to that property. Subsequent investigation revealed a person of interest was identified as Natasha Morisseau, 34, of North Troy. Morisseau was learned to be an employee with the United States Postal Service as a rural mail carrier out of the North Troy Office. The investigation has concluded that a small portion of mail under her care was thrown in a dumpster on a regular basis dating as far back as the middle of October 2025.

During the course of investigation, both opened and unopened packages and holiday cards were located in both the dumpster and in a subsequent search of her mail delivery vehicle. Of the mentioned opened holiday cards which there were six of, only one of them was determined to have contained money. Morisseau has been suspended by the Postal Service since the date the incident had been uncovered on 01/23/2026. All recovered mail was given back to the post office for delivery. Morisseau was later issued a citation on 02/14/2026 for the offenses of multiple counts of Petit Larceny and Unlawful Mischief.

The case has been forwarded to the United States Postal Service – Office of Inspector General for further review.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/17/2026 / 0830 hours

COURT: Criminal Division, Vermont Superior Court, Newport

LODGED - LOCATION: No

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE