inGeniti Launches Subscription-Based Energy Intelligence Platform

New OpEx-based model bundles hardware, AI, and grid orchestration to unlock capacity amid global transformer shortages.

Our platform embeds intelligence into energy billing economics and unlocks transformer capacity without waiting years for hardware expansion.” — Bhartendu Sinha

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- inGeniti today announced the launch of its new subscription-based Energy Intelligence Platform, designed to help commercial, industrial, and utility customers accelerate electrification while avoiding costly grid hardware upgrades.

As transformer lead times double and U.S. transformer prices surge 79%, the global energy transition is encountering a hardware bottleneck. At the same time, AI data centers, electrification initiatives, and renewable integration are scaling faster than grid infrastructure can expand.

inGeniti’s new subscription model positions intelligence—not hardware expansion—as the solution.

Intelligence Is the New Infrastructure

inGeniti delivers edge hardware, real-time monitoring, AI-driven orchestration, and grid market integration under a recurring subscription structure that converts large capital expenditures into predictable operating expenses.

Rather than requiring customers to purchase and manage hardware outright, inGeniti provides an integrated, all-in-one energy intelligence stack that includes:

• Device-level load control

• 15-minute rolling demand tracking

• Peak forecasting and MW reduction modeling

• Microgrid and storage coordination

• Utility demand response (DR) and virtual power plant (VPP) integration

• Portfolio-level analytics and reporting

The result: customers unlock stranded transformer capacity, avoid substation upgrades, and accelerate interconnections—without waiting years for new infrastructure manufacturing.

Subscription Model Reflects Broader Industry Shift

Across enterprise IT and infrastructure markets, companies such as HPE and Dell are transitioning from hardware sales to bundled “everything-as-a-service” models. Businesses increasingly prefer OpEx-based subscriptions over large CapEx investments to:

• Avoid hardware obsolescence

• Improve cash flow management

• Align costs with operational performance

• Enable scalable deployment

Subscription businesses are growing significantly faster than traditional retail and IT hardware sales, signaling a structural shift in how infrastructure is financed and deployed.

inGeniti is applying this same transformation to energy infrastructure.

inGeniti Subscription Portfolio

PeakPilot™ – C&I Demand Optimization

For high-load commercial and industrial facilities.

1–3 MW: $95K/year

3–6 MW: $175K/year

6–15 MW: $350K+/year

Optional shared savings (50/50 to 70/30)

Includes hardware, monitoring, AI optimization, and reporting.

GridPulse™ – Utility Demand Response Platform

For utilities and grid operators.

$350K–$750K per region annually

$15K–$25K per MW enrolled

Enables dispatchable, aggregated flexible load capacity.

NodeGrid™ – Microgrid Ecosystem Orchestration

For industrial parks, campuses, and regional energy clusters.

5–15 MW cluster: $300K/year

15–40 MW: $750K/year

40 MW+: $1M+

Transforms microgrids into coordinated, distributed capacity amplifiers.

ChargeWise™ – EV Charging Optimization

For fleet operators and commercial charging deployments.

$29 per port per month

or $20 per kW annually

Prevents EV charging from triggering costly demand spikes.

All subscriptions are multi-year contracts bundling hardware, AI software, monitoring, and grid integration into a unified infrastructure intelligence service.

Addressing Subscription Model Challenges

While subscription models deliver predictable revenue and long-term customer alignment, market adoption can face resistance due to perceived higher long-term costs compared to outright purchase, complex contract transitions, and cultural shifts from ownership to usership.

inGeniti’s model directly ties subscription fees to measurable demand savings, grid revenue participation, and avoided infrastructure CapEx—creating clear economic justification for long-term adoption.

“We recognize that subscription infrastructure must prove its value continuously,” said Bhartendu Sinha, CEO of inGeniti. “Our platform is embedded directly into energy billing economics. If we don’t reduce demand peaks and unlock capacity, the value is immediately visible.”

Building Community Energy Ecosystems

Beyond individual facilities, inGeniti enables clusters of industrial sites, data centers, campuses, EV fleets, and microgrids to operate as coordinated regional energy ecosystems.

By layering intelligence onto existing infrastructure, inGeniti turns passive loads into active grid assets—unlocking electrification without waiting for hardware manufacturing cycles.

About inGeniti

inGeniti is building the Energy Intelligence Layer for distributed infrastructure. The company’s subscription-based platform integrates edge hardware, AI orchestration, billing intelligence, and grid market connectivity to unlock capacity without waiting for hardware manufacturing cycles.

inGeniti, Optimizing Grid Edge

Legal Disclaimer:

