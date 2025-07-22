inGeniti Selected for Competitive NTAP Award to Advance Real-Time DER Optimization Platform

Smart Grid and Energy Optimization Solutions The inGeniti Optima suite: Safe 4, Safe 8/12, Shelter 50, and Vault – managing any electrical device, anywhere. Optima: A patent-pending platform for managing any electrical device globally, with real-time control and optimization.

New collaboration with NTAP Cohort 5 helps inGeniti advance distributed energy solutions for global markets.

IRVINE, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- inGeniti, a pioneer in universal distributed energy resource (DER) management, has been awarded a competitive grant through the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) as part of its Technical Assistance Program (NTAP). inGeniti was selected as one of only 10 companies from a pool of 25 highly qualified applicants, joining NTAP Cohort 5, which supports innovative startup companies working to accelerate grid modernization and distributed energy integration.

Through this collaboration, inGeniti will work with NREL’s expert researchers and testing facilities to evaluate and enhance its real-time DER coordination platform. Designed for behind-the-meter orchestration, the platform integrates software intelligence and local hardware gateways to manage batteries, HVAC, EVs, rooftop solar, and other DERs in real time—enabling demand flexibility, grid resilience, and cost savings.

“Being selected by NREL from such a competitive field is a tremendous validation of our platform’s potential to accelerate the energy transition,” said Bhartendu Sinha, CEO and Founder of inGeniti.

“This award will help us rigorously test and validate our architecture — and more importantly, ensure we are grid-ready, utility-aligned, and built for national impact.”

What NREL Will Evaluate

NREL will conduct a technical review, gap analysis, and develop a Phase II lab test plan to assess inGeniti’s technical maturity, interoperability, and suitability for integration with utility platforms.

This foundational work sets the stage for future lab validation, hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) testing, and utility-facing demonstrations aligned with Department of Energy priorities such as Grid-Interactive Efficient Buildings (GEBs) and Virtual Power Plants (VPPs).

About inGeniti’s Platform

inGeniti’s Optima platform combines:

A cloud-native orchestration system

A consumer mobile app

A utility/aggregator web portal

Edge gateways for fast, local DER management

Its flexible, scalable design allows for real-time coordination of any electrical device, enabling intelligent load shifting, renewable smoothing, and grid services—all without requiring costly infrastructure upgrades.

About inGeniti

inGeniti builds universal, scalable energy management technologies that allow utilities, businesses, and consumers to connect, monitor, and optimize any electrical device — anywhere. The company’s solutions support the transition to decentralized, intelligent, and clean energy systems.

For more information, visit: https://www.ingeniti.com

Media Contact:

Francie Finn

Media Relations

press@ingeniti.com

inGeniti, Optimizing Grid Edge

