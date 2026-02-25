Smart Grid and Energy Optimization Solutions Optimizing Grid Edge Optima: A patent-pending platform for managing any electrical device globally, with real-time control and optimization.

IRIVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- inGeniti Showcases AI-Driven Grid Orchestration Platform at DISTRIBUTECH, Engages Industry Leaders

Company advances its patent-pending Optima® platform amid growing demand for AI-enabled grid-edge intelligence

inGeniti, Inc., an AI-enabled energy technology company, today announced strong industry interest in its Optima® grid-edge orchestration platform following its participation at DISTRIBUTECH, where company leadership held strategic discussions with utilities, technology providers, and energy ecosystem stakeholders.

During the conference, inGeniti engaged in conversations with potential joint collaborators including Honeywell, Smart Energy Grid Foundation, and PG&E, among others, as part of broader dialogue around accelerating grid modernization and AI-driven distributed energy optimization.

While discussions explored future collaboration possibilities, inGeniti’s primary focus remains the continued advancement and deployment of its unified energy orchestration platform.

inGeniti was previously recognized as a Top 25 global energy innovator by EPRI’s Incubate Energy Labs and selected for trials based on the uniqueness and impact potential of its technology.

Built for the AI and Electrification Era

Electricity demand is entering a new phase of acceleration driven by AI data centers, electrification of heating and transport, and rapid distributed energy growth. Traditional infrastructure expansion is capital-intensive and slow to scale.

inGeniti’s Optima® platform addresses this challenge by enabling:

Monitoring, protection, control, scheduling, automation, and optimization of any electric device, anywhere

Conversion of legacy equipment into orchestrated smart assets

Near real-time device-level energy intelligence

Coordination of distributed loads, storage, and generation assets

The platform integrates secure hardware, cloud SaaS, mobile applications, and open APIs to provide a scalable, vendor-agnostic foundation for modern grid operations.

From Visibility to Orchestration

Optima moves beyond monitoring into active orchestration.

Through its AI-enabled architecture and GenAI advisory layer, Omni Guide™, the platform analyzes device-level and meter-level data to recommend and execute optimization strategies.

This enables:

Peak load reduction without user discomfort

Intelligent electrification without costly panel upgrades

Virtual Power Plant (VPP) enablement using existing infrastructure

Enhanced grid stability through dynamic load control

Designed around open standards and DER interoperability, the system supports rapid integration without hardware lock-in.

Measurable Infrastructure Impact

inGeniti’s technology is engineered to deliver quantifiable value:

~25% reduction in energy costs for asset owners

~25% reduction in grid capital expenditure through intelligent load orchestration

Second-level precision monitoring for advanced diagnostics and predictive analytics

Faster grid balancing using distributed assets instead of new generation buildout

The global opportunity spans billions of distributed electric devices, representing a market exceeding $1 trillion.

Executive Perspective

“DISTRIBUTECH reinforced what we are seeing across the industry — the need for scalable, AI-driven orchestration at the grid edge,” said Bhartendu Sinha, Founder & CEO of inGeniti. “Optima transforms passive devices into active grid participants, enabling efficiency, resilience, and cost reduction without massive infrastructure upgrades.”

Francie Finn, Chief Business Officer, added:

“The conversations we’re having with utilities and technology leaders reflect strong interest in unified, open, and intelligent platforms. The market is ready to move from isolated device management to coordinated energy orchestration.”

Toward a Connected Energy Future

inGeniti’s long-term vision is a dynamically connected Global EnergyNet — a mesh of intelligent loads, microgrids, storage, and distributed generation assets operating in coordinated balance.

By combining secure hardware, AI-enabled software, and open ecosystem integration, inGeniti aims to redefine how distributed energy systems are optimized in the AI era.

About inGeniti

inGeniti, Inc., headquartered in Irvine, California, develops AI-enabled, unique-IP-based solutions for energy optimization. Its patent-pending technologies integrate hardware, cloud software, mobile applications, and open APIs to monitor, control, and optimize distributed loads, storage, and generation assets across residential, commercial, industrial, and utility environments.

Mission: Transform the World with Technology.

inGeniti, Optimizing Grid Edge

