Influential Women Features Mariah Haag: Project Coordinator with Cyber Advisors LLC

SILVER SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising Cybersecurity Leader Driving Talent and Security InnovationSilver Springs, Florida – Mariah Haag is a dynamic cybersecurity professional specializing in Security Project Coordination within the project management area at Cyber Advisors LLC. With a Bachelor’s Degree in Cybersecurity from Southern New Hampshire University and certifications including Fortinet Certified Fundamentals, Mariah brings a rare combination of technical knowledge and strategic insight to the fast-evolving world of cybersecurity. Currently pursuing her Master’s in Cybersecurity, she remains committed to expanding her expertise and delivering secure, impactful solutions for clients and teams alike.Before joining Stratum Security, which was acquired by Cyber Advisors LLC, Mariah gained experience at Hays Staffing Agency, focusing on cybersecurity recruiting. This role honed her ability to connect technical talent with the right opportunities, sharpening her skills in building high-performing teams. Her professional journey reflects curiosity, adaptability, and a drive to create impact within security project management.Mariah attributes her success to openness to new paths and continuous learning. Beginning in recruitment, transitioning into technology and cybersecurity, and building on management experience from retail, she credits guidance from mentors and the application of leadership skills across roles as key factors in her growth. Her efforts have earned recognition from executives, motivating her to keep advancing in the field.For young women entering cybersecurity, Mariah emphasizes the importance of finding one’s unique strengths and making them known. She encourages aspiring professionals to brand themselves in ways that highlight what sets them apart, allowing companies to recognize and seek their distinct value.Mariah identifies several challenges in today’s tech landscape, including top-heavy leadership structures that can create inefficiencies and higher employee turnover, as well as the scarcity of true entry-level opportunities. She notes that many organizations expect experience but provide limited guidance for recent graduates, making mentorship and proactive learning essential.Core values drive Mariah in both her professional and personal life. She prioritizes listening and truly hearing others, while cultivating confidence and leadership. As a woman in cybersecurity, she is passionate about representing and empowering women in a traditionally male-dominated field, demonstrating that women belong, lead, and excel in every aspect of the industry.Known for her strong work ethic, adaptability, and openness to feedback, Mariah Haag continues to establish herself as a rising leader in cybersecurity, shaping both the technology and talent landscapes while paving the way for future generations of professionals.Learn More about Mariah Haag:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/mariah-haag Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

