Influential Women Spotlights Wajmah Strange: Emmy-Nominated Creative Operations Executive and Media Industry Innovator

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Former Paramount Global SVP Brings Expertise in Creative Leadership, AI-Driven Workflow Modernization, and Visual Storytelling StrategyNew York, New York — Wajmah Strange is an Emmy-nominated creative operations and production executive recognized for her leadership across some of the world’s most influential media organizations. As the former Senior Vice President and Head of Photography at Paramount Global, Wajmah led enterprise-level visual operations for broadcast, live events, and digital content while helping modernize creative infrastructures through innovation, operational strategy, and emerging technologies.Today, Wajmah leads her own consulting practice, where she advises organizations on creative operations, workflow modernization, AI-driven solutions, and scalable visual content systems. Her work focuses on helping companies optimize production efficiency while maintaining strong storytelling standards in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.Throughout her distinguished career, Wajmah has overseen visual coverage for some of the entertainment industry’s most high-profile cultural and broadcast events, including the Super Bowl, Grammys, Golden Globes, Tony Awards, Kennedy Center Honors, and major network Upfront presentations. Known for her ability to blend creative excellence with operational rigor, she has consistently delivered impactful visual campaigns and enterprise-level production strategies that support both audience engagement and business growth.Her professional background spans leadership roles at globally recognized organizations, including Getty Images, U.S. News & World Report, AOL, ABC News, BuzzFeed, CBS, and Paramount. Across these organizations, Wajmah played a pivotal role in modernizing production infrastructures, streamlining workflows, and expanding revenue opportunities through licensing, partnerships, and AI-enhanced technologies.A graduate of George Mason University with a Bachelor’s degree in Global Affairs: Diplomacy & Governance, Wajmah is also a respected speaker and mentor who frequently shares insights on creative leadership, operational excellence, and the future of visual storytelling. Her ability to bridge creative, technical, and business disciplines has made her a highly regarded voice in the media and entertainment industry.Wajmah attributes her success to resilience and adaptability — qualities that have enabled her to navigate challenges, embrace change, and continue evolving both personally and professionally. One of the most influential lessons she has carried throughout her career is the advice to “be like water,” remaining flexible and responsive rather than resistant to change.She encourages young women entering the industry to develop broad, multidisciplinary skill sets that extend beyond creative expertise alone. Wajmah believes aspiring professionals should understand the creative, legal, technical, and business dimensions of the photography and media ecosystem while learning how to communicate their value through analytics and measurable business impact.According to Wajmah, one of the greatest challenges in the industry today is navigating leadership spaces as a woman of color. However, she also views this as a powerful opportunity to advocate for diversity, lead by example, and help create environments where underrepresented voices are recognized, empowered, and supported.Wajmah leads with integrity, resilience, and accountability, fostering high-trust teams and partnerships through transparent communication, decisive leadership, and a deep commitment to operational excellence.Learn More about Wajmah Strange:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/wajmah-strange Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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