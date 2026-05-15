Influential Women Profiles Cristina Cruz: Co-Founder/AI Strategist of RC Digital Consultancy

LEANDER, TX, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Helping Multi-Location Businesses Get Found on Google and AI Search Through AI-Powered SEO, Automation, and Visibility SystemsLeander, Texas. Cristina Cruz is a digital marketing strategist, entrepreneur, and AI search innovator dedicated to helping multi-location businesses become highly visible in an increasingly AI-driven digital landscape. As Co-Founder/AI Strategist at RC Digital Consultancy, LLC, a three-time Inc. 5000 honoree, Cristina specializes in building AI-powered SEO systems that help businesses get found on both Google and AI search platforms (ChatGPT, Perplexity, Claude, and Google AI Overviews). Her work spans addiction treatment, medical weight loss, regenerative medicine, solar, roofing, legal, and dental verticals, strengthening online credibility and creating consistent lead acquisition pipelines.A Forbes Agency Council member, Cristina has helped RC Digital generate over 1 million leads since 2015 and manage more than $10 million in client ad spend. Her work focuses on creating predictable lead flow systems that enable business owners to consistently attract, educate, and convert prospective customers in highly competitive markets.Cristina earned her Industrial Engineering degree from the University of the Philippines and later completed her MBA at De La Salle University. She began her career in corporate project management, holding positions with global organizations including Accenture, Apple, and Emerson. Her background in industrial engineering and systems optimization would later become a defining advantage in her approach to digital marketing.Cristina transitioned into digital marketing in 2007, initially concentrating on website design and SEO. After relocating to the United States, she recognized an opportunity to apply engineering principles to marketing systems, helping businesses reduce inefficiencies while improving results. In 2017, she co-founded RC Digital Consultancy with her husband, Rovertzonn, expanding the company from Facebook advertising and live workshops into a full-scale consultancy offering AI-driven automation, webinar marketing, and AI-powered SEO systems designed to dominate local and AI search.One of Cristina’s most notable contributions is the creation of the Visibility Engine™, a proprietary AI-powered SEO system that gets multi-location businesses found in 50+ cities within 72 hours. The Visibility Engine combines geo-targeted content generation, hub-and-spoke site architecture, and AI citation optimization across the major AI search surfaces, helping clients dominate not just Google rankings but also the new wave of AI-powered search engines. Through this process, Cristina helps business owners save time, eliminate redundant marketing efforts, and improve operational efficiency while producing measurable revenue growth.Cristina is passionate about blending technology, psychology, and process optimization to create scalable and practical marketing solutions. Her engineering mindset allows her to identify inefficiencies, standardize workflows, and implement systems that simplify complex business operations for entrepreneurs focused on growth.“I don’t do anything I’m not passionate about, and even at this age, I’m still learning. The mind and brain have such a wide capacity,” says Cristina. “My background in industrial engineering really shaped how I approach problems. I love cutting out redundancy, standardizing processes, and finding ways to eliminate or save time for my clients. What’s most rewarding for me is seeing an end product that actually helps, whether it’s saving them time, eliminating redundant work, or making them some money. I think the key is being fast to pivot when change is inevitable, especially in marketing, where things evolve so dynamically. If we don’t adapt, we get burned. Technology is evolving so fast, and if you don’t utilize the tools available, you get left behind.”Beyond her consulting work, Cristina remains focused on building passive-income technology solutions while balancing family life and mentoring her children in entrepreneurship. She also continues exploring the latest innovations in AI, digital marketing, and automation, remaining at the forefront of a rapidly evolving industry.Learn More about Cristina Cruz:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/cristina-cruz or through her website, https://rcdigitalconsultancy.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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