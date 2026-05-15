Influential Women Features Deborah Kane: Certified CBT Life Coach and Founder of DAK-Life

CORAL SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Empowering Mothers and Families Through Emotional Intelligence, Neuroscience, and Ethical AI LiteracyCoral Springs, Florida — Deborah Kane is a Certified CBT Life Coach specializing in NLP and the Founder of DAK-Life, a coaching and educational platform dedicated to helping mothers transform overwhelm, stress, and guilt into confidence, clarity, and joyful living. Through private coaching, small group sessions, workshops, challenges, courses, retreats, and speaking engagements, Deborah empowers women and families to navigate parenthood, career transitions, and personal development using practical, science-backed strategies rooted in emotional intelligence and self-awareness.Known for her compassionate and solution-focused approach, Deborah combines coaching methodologies with real-world experience to help clients strengthen executive functioning skills, improve communication, and build resilience in both their personal and professional lives. Her mission centers on helping women feel empowered rather than depleted, equipping them with tools that foster confidence, balance, and intentional living.With more than a decade of experience spanning education, wellness, and business leadership, Deborah has guided countless parents and professionals toward meaningful personal growth and goal achievement. Her professional background includes holistic work in wellness and women’s fitness, as well as leadership roles managing corporate technology departments — an experience that shaped her unique ability to bridge emotional wellness with practical systems and strategic thinking. That intersection of human behavior and technology has become the cornerstone of her work today.As a podcast host, speaker, and author, Deborah continues to expand conversations around emotional intelligence, parenting, leadership, and AI literacy for families. She is particularly recognized for her innovative approach to helping parents understand and engage with artificial intelligence — not as a threat to be feared, but as a tool to be navigated with intention and discernment.Deborah believes the growing influence of AI presents both challenges and real opportunities for modern families. She emphasizes educating parents and children on responsible AI use while preserving the human skills that matter most: connection, communication, critical thinking, and emotional awareness. Her flagship program, AI Made Simple, was developed specifically for parents, grandparents, and educators who want to move beyond anxiety and into confident, informed engagement with AI — on their own terms.“The greatest opportunity lies in educating families about AI literacy and teaching the intentional, ethical use of AI so children can develop critical thinking and creativity,” says Deborah. “In doing this, we are all teaching AI how to do the same.”Her work encourages families to delay screens for young children, then, when appropriate, to use technology as a supportive tool rather than a replacement for meaningful interaction and genuine thought. Rather than offering quick fixes or tech-free idealism, Deborah meets families where they are — helping parents model the kind of thoughtful, grounded relationship with AI that their children will carry into adulthood.“Most parents aren’t afraid of AI itself — they’re afraid of getting it wrong,” she explains. “My job is to give them the knowledge and the confidence to stop outsourcing that fear and start leading their families with clarity.”Deborah attributes much of her success to a lifelong passion for teaching and helping others, long before it became a formal profession. She believes her willingness to continuously learn and serve others without expecting immediate reward laid the foundation for her career and personal fulfillment.“Teaching and helping are simply part of who I am,” Deborah explains. “I’ve always been intrinsically motivated to support others, even when the work wasn’t paid. That passion naturally evolved into the work I do today.”She also shares valuable guidance for women entering the coaching and wellness industries, encouraging them to remain adaptable, authentic, and resilient. Deborah believes setbacks should be viewed as opportunities for growth rather than failures and emphasizes the importance of taking educated risks while remaining true to oneself.In addition to her professional accomplishments, Deborah has remained deeply committed to community service. She has volunteered with Broward County schools for decades and served for more than twenty years as a CCD Teacher at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Coral Springs, Florida. Her dedication to faith, family, communication, personal growth, loyalty, honesty, resilience, and financial security continues to guide both her personal life and professional mission.Through DAK-Life, Deborah Kane continues to inspire mothers and families to lead more intentional, balanced, and emotionally connected lives — while preparing them thoughtfully for the evolving future of technology and human development.Learn More about Deborah Kane: Visit her Influential Women profile at influentialwomen.com/connect/deborah-kane or her website at dak-life.com.Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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