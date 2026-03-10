Horror Co-op Game HellBorn Launches on Steam Early Access March 26, 2026

HellBorn is a 4-player cooperative horror experience that blends teamwork, unpredictable hauntings, and atmospheric exploration in a sprawling haunted manor.

We've designed HellBorn to be a horror experience shaped by players.” — Steve Gritchen

MORIARTY, NM, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today indie developer Steve proudly announces the Early Access release of HellBorn , launching March 26, 2026 on PC via Steam. HellBorn is a 4-player cooperative horror experience that blends teamwork, unpredictable hauntings, and atmospheric exploration as players uncover secrets lurking in a sprawling haunted manor.Players enter a realm of terror where every shadow hides something sinister. Up to four friends can join forces to:Navigate a 50-room manor full of mystery and dread.Engage with a physics-driven environment that reacts to players' every move.Perform rituals and sacrifices to weaken the demonic force that stalks you.Face dynamic threats including a relentless demon baby and other malevolent entities.Built to thrive on tension and the unexpected, HellBorn encourages players to experiment, communicate, and survive together as they unravel the horrifying lore that lies behind every creaking door. The Early Access release offers robust co-op mechanics and evolving horror elements, with ongoing updates planned that will expand the game based on community feedback.We've designed HellBorn to be a horror experience shaped by players, said the game's developer. Early Access allows us to refine scares, deepen co-op interactions, and continuously expand content with input from our community.

HellBorn Early Access Trailer

