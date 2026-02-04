Deutsche Telekom and T-Mobile US executives join TM Forum Board

TM Forum strengthens Board to accelerate the industry’s move to AI-native automation.

KD and Ankur bring the bold leadership, practical experience, and restless ambition we need as we help the industry navigate the most transformative decade in its history.” — Steffen Roehn, Chairman, TM Forum

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TM Forum , the leading global alliance of telco and tech companies, today welcomed two highly-respected leaders from Deutsche Telekom and T-Mobile US to its Board of Trustees.Kanwardeep “KD” Singh, Group CIO at Deutsche Telekom, and Ankur Kapoor, EVP & Chief Network Officer at T-Mobile US, bring deep operational expertise, proven transformation leadership, and a shared commitment to advancing how networks and platforms are designed, built, and operated for the next decade of connectivity. Longstanding champions of TM Forum’s work, both leaders join at a pivotal moment as the Forum intensifies its drive toward real change, AI-native operations, and unlocking industry growth.“Reinforcing our Board with the knowledge and experience required to guide our organization and its Members is critical for the future,” said Steffen Roehn, Chairman, TM Forum. “KD and Ankur bring the bold leadership, practical experience, and restless ambition we need as we help the industry navigate the most transformative decade in its history.”KD joins the Board of Trustees and the Mission Board for Composable IT and Ecosystems, one of TM Forum’s three strategic Missions, at a defining moment for the industry. As one of the few global CIOs leading transformation at true hyperscale, KD brings a grounded, execution-first perspective shaped by the realities of operating complex, multinational platforms in a fast-moving, AI-driven world.Known for his focus on simplification, architectural discipline, and trust in data, KD has been a consistent advocate for moving beyond fragmented modernization toward coherent, outcome-led transformation. His work centers on building resilient digital foundations that enable speed, autonomy, and sustainable growth across ecosystems.Ankur joins the Board of Trustees and the Autonomous Networks Mission Board, where his experience leading one of the world’s most advanced 5G networks will support Members as they transition toward AI-native, intent-driven operations. At T-Mobile, Ankur has been a strong advocate for cloud-native architectures, automation at scale, and the evolution from reactive to predictive network operations.A long-time supporter of TM Forum’s Open Digital Architecture (ODA) and autonomous network validation program, Ankur brings a network-operator lens focused on outcomes, resilience and customer experience as the industry prepares for the next generational shift.“AI is changing our industry, but progress depends on the choices we make in how we build it. Intelligence and autonomy come from trust in data and systems that work at scale. We can move faster by adding complexity or move forward by simplifying with purpose. TM Forum brings the industry together to make those choices deliberately. My role is to help ensure we advance with clarity, not just momentum,” said KD Singh, Group CIO, Deutsche Telekom.“TM Forum plays a critical role in bringing the industry together around shared architectures, standards, and execution models,” said Ankur Kapoor, EVP & Chief Network Officer, T-Mobile. “At T-Mobile, we’re focused on building AI-native, intent-based networks that can adapt in real time, scale efficiently, and deliver consistently great customer experiences. Through my work on the Board, I look forward to helping accelerate industry alignment — from autonomous operations today to the architectural foundations that will define the path to 6G.”About the TM Forum BoardTM Forum’s Board guides the organization’s strategy and success on behalf of its Members. The Board determines how the Forum serves its Members and the broader industry by setting direction, priorities, key themes, and initiatives. The Board aims to have a representative balance of Member industry sectors and geographies with several types of service providers, technology companies, equipment suppliers, and systems integrators.Join us at DTW Ignite 2026 TM Forum’s flagship event – DTW Ignite – returns to Copenhagen, June 23–25, 2026. This year’s platform brings leaders across the telecoms and technology ecosystem together under the banner “The Future. Faster.”, uniting the industry to shape the AI native future and drive meaningful progress on its toughest challenges.About TM ForumTM Forum is an alliance of over 800 organizations spanning the global connectivity ecosystem, including the world’s top ten Communication Service Providers (CSPs), top three hyperscalers and Network Equipment Providers (NEPs), vendors, consultancies and system integrators, large and small.We provide a place for our Members to collaborate, innovate, and deliver lasting change. Together, we are building a sustainable future for the industry in connectivity and beyond.To find out more, visit: www.tmforum.org Media Contactsnewsroom@tmforum.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.