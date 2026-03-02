TM Forum advances AI Native Blueprint with launch of first core operational projects for AI at scale

AI will only deliver real business impact when it is trusted to be deployed at scale, which requires the same rigor as any other critical network or IT service” — Guy Lupo, EVP, AI and Data at TM Forum

BARCELONA, SPAIN, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobile World Congress 2026, Barcelona – TM Forum , the leading global alliance of telco and tech companies, today launched the first three projects within its AI-Native Blueprint; Model as a Service (MODaaS), Data Products Lifecycle Management, and Agentic Interactions Security. This is a major milestone in enabling telco organizations to move from isolated AI pilots into trusted, production scale operations.The AI-Native Blueprint was introduced at DTW Ignite 2025. Since then, the first projects have been developed collaboratively by TM Forum’s global Membership – including Accenture, AT&T, China Telecom, China Unicom, Cloudera, Databricks, Dell, Google, Huawei, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchinson, Mulesoft, Netcracker, PWC, Salesforce, SAS, Telstra, Telenor, T-Mobile, TPG Telecom, and Verizon.The three projects unveiled today provide practical paths to overcome challenges created by fragmented data foundations, inconsistent model operations, and the absence of common governance frameworks. Altogether, the structured, standards-based approach of the AI-Native Blueprint enables scaling of AI across core operations that could unlock hundreds of billions of dollars in long-term industry wide value .“AI will only deliver real business impact when it is trusted to be deployed at scale, which requires the same rigor as any other critical network or IT service,” said Guy Lupo, EVP, AI and Data at TM Forum. “By introducing these first three core projects under the AI-Native Blueprint, we are arming the industry with a critical common foundation to move beyond experimentation and operate AI as a reliable, governable engine for growth and long-term value.”The three blueprint projects now available are:1) Model as a Service (MODaaS)MODaaS defines how communication service providers (CSPs) can source, operate and scale multiple AI models as enterprise grade services across cloud, edge and on premises environments.The component introduces a standards based blueprint for integrating and operating AI models with clear service expectations, governance and lifecycle management. It applies regardless of whether models are sourced from hyperscalers, vendors or developed in house.By providing a common control plane for model consumption, MODaaS reduces fragmentation, avoids lock in and enables consistent integration of AI models into agentic and automated workflows. This turns isolated experimentation into integrated, repeatable, and production grade AI operations.TM Forum’s MODaaS blueprint is highlighted in the World Economic Forum’s whitepaper, “ Strategic pathways to build a modern AI telco ,” as an actionable foundation for industry standards and shared operating models to unlock AI’s full potential across the telecom value chain.2) Data Products Lifecycle Management (DPLM)DPLM enables CSPs to move from fragmented data initiatives to discoverable, governed data products that AI agents can safely and consistently access without human intervention.This new blueprint sets the foundation for managing data as a product by defining domain taxonomies, how domains provide data products, and establishing data contracts for use. It also specifies metadata standards to make CSP platforms and marketplaces more uniformly discoverable and agent-accessible. DPLM supports scalable, reliable, and responsible data use for agentic AI.3) Agentic Interactions SecurityThis project establishes a framework for secure agentic AI interactions.It is a significant step towards an agentic security architecture, defining critical guardrails for agentic AI and agentic interactions. The project delivers a common policy language and ontology for governance and assurance at scale and in a machine-readable format, without a human in the loop.See the AI Native Blueprint in action at DTW Ignite 2026The AI Native Blueprint – including MODaaS, Data Products Lifecycle Management, and Security and Governance – will be showcased at the AI and Data Summit at DTW Ignite 2026 (June 23–25, Copenhagen). Members will demonstrate how AI native architectures and standards based operating models enable organizations in the telco industry to scale AI from proof of concept to measurable business impact.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.