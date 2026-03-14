Pre-Orders Open March 13 for 'Big Chap Xenomorph Close Up Shot Ver.' Statue from Alien

Museum Masterline XL Alien (Film) Big Chap Xenomorph Close Up Shot Ver. Front Face Swappable Parts Bonus Part

Prime 1 Studio announced "Big Chap Xenomorph Close Up Shot Ver." Statue from Alien. Pre-orders began March 13, 2026 (JST), with release set for November 2027.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, March 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the film "Alien," the Big Chap Xenomorph Close Up Shot Ver. joins Prime 1 Studio’s Museum Masterline XL lineup.Standing 100 cm tall at 1/3 scale, the statue features a Close-Up Shot Head based on the work of visual effects artist Carlo Rambaldi. The translucent hood, the mouth area’s intricate construction, and the openings suggested by the underlying structure were developed with on-screen reference in mind. The pose also reflects the tall build and physicality of Bolaji Badejo, who portrayed the creature.The special base is inspired by the interior of the Nostromo and includes an Interior Wall with LED Illumination. The wall is removable, allowing the statue to be displayed with or without the backdrop.Multiple display options are included, such as Close-Up Shot Heads and two pairs of arms with different poses, head stands, and two logo plates.The DX Bonus Version also includes Jones, the ship’s cat, together with an opening and closing carry case.Product Name:Museum Masterline XL Alien (Film) Big Chap Xenomorph Close Up Shot Ver. DX Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $2999Edition Size: 500Arrival Date: November 2027Scale: 1/3H: 100cm W: 68cm D: 65cmH: 100cm W: 65cm D: 54cm (without Interior Wall)Weight: 52.28 kgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・Alien-themed Base・Interior Wall with LED Illumination・Two (2) Swappable Close-Up Shot Heads (Closed Mouth, Open Mouth)・Two (2) Swappable Inner Mouths (Extended, Retracted)・Two (2) Swappable Pairs of Arms (Lower, Forward)・One (1) Head Stand・Two (2) Logo Plates (Black, Silver)・Jones and His Carry Case [BONUS PART]LED Power Supply Method: TBD* Please prepare batteries, USB cables, or other necessary items depending on the final power supply method.Copyright: TM & © 20th Century StudiosFor more details, visit our online store

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