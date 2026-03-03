GenTwo Appoints Florian Marty as Managing Director, GenTwo Digital

GenTwo today announces the appointment of Florian Marty as Managing Director of GenTwo Digital.

Digital assets have been part of our DNA since day one. With Florian’s expertise, we are reinforcing our position as a global infrastructure leader in digital assetization.” — Philippe A. Naegeli, Co-Founder and CEO, GenTwo

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since its inception, GenTwo has been a pioneer in digital asset infrastructure, enabling institutional-grade tokenized and blockchain-based investment structures within a regulated perimeter. GenTwo Digital builds on this foundation, empowering financial professionals to design digital strategies with institutional robustness at scale.

Marty brings extensive experience in digital assets, structured products, and blockchain-based financial innovation. Most recently, he served as Head Blockchain Solutions at Bank Vontobel AG, where he defined the firm’s digital assets vision and strategy, led multidisciplinary implementation teams, and launched institutional digital asset offerings.

“Digital assets have been part of our DNA since day one,” said Philippe A. Naegeli, Co-Founder and CEO of GenTwo. “We were early in recognizing that tokenization would fundamentally reshape investment product creation. With Florian’s expertise, we are accelerating that vision and reinforcing our position as a global infrastructure leader in digital assetization.”

GenTwo’s assetization framework – outlined in the upcoming second edition of Assetization: Inside the Trillion-Dollar Investing Revolution – identifies tokenizatio as a foundational shift in financial markets. GenTwo Digital operationalizes this thesis, enabling financial professionals worldwide to structure digital asset solutions at scale with institutional robustness.

“I’m excited to join a company that has consistently led from the front in digital infrastructure,” said Marty. “The convergence of securitization, tokenization, and automation is redefining capital markets. GenTwo provides a proven platform to scale that transformation globally.”

Marty holds an MSc from EPFL, is a Certified Crypto Finance Expert, and combines deep capital markets expertise with proven leadership in digital transformation.

