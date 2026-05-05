GenTwo surpasses USD 7 billion mark for Assets under Service, Cements Position as Global Assetization Leader

Milestone highlights the accelerating adoption of GenTwo’s Securitization-as-a-Service model.

Crossing seven billion is a signal that the barriers to financial product creation are coming down, and that the ecosystem we are building has real momentum.” — Philippe A. Naegeli, Co-Founder and CEO, GenTwo

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GenTwo, the Swiss B2B fintech providing infrastructure for the creation of investment products, today announced that it has surpassed USD 7 billion in Assets under Service (AuS). Reaching this milestone less than a year after crossing USD 6 billion in July 2025 highlights the accelerating adoption of GenTwo’s Securitization-as-a-Service model, enabling financial institutions to create and scale investment products off-balance sheet with speed and efficiency.



Growth trajectory continues as GenTwo reshapes structured product landscape



GenTwo's growth story continues, with the company having reached USD 300 million in AuS by the end of December 2019, USD 1 billion by March 2021, USD 2 billion in April 2022, USD 3 billion in September 2023, and USD 6 billion in July 2025. The milestone announced today highlights surging demand for GenTwo's next-generation assetization platform and the company's growing international presence.

From its hubs in London and Zurich, the fintech now serves more than 300 clients in 26 countries, spanning the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. These clients have collectively launched more than 1,650 products via GenTwo's platform, which makes complex securitization as simple and accessible as everyday digital experiences.

Patrick Loepfe, Co-Founder and Chairman of GenTwo, commented: "When we crossed six billion dollars last year, we described it as proof that democratizing financial innovation is both viable and essential. Reaching seven billion in under a year makes the point even more forcefully. The demand is real, the growth is real, and the transformation of how structured products are created and distributed is well underway."

Philippe A. Naegeli, Co-Founder and CEO of GenTwo, added: "Each milestone in our growth story reflects something deeper than a number. It reflects how many more asset managers, banks, and financial intermediaries now have access to tools that were simply out of reach before. Crossing seven billion is a signal that the barriers to financial product creation are coming down, and that the ecosystem we are building has real momentum.”



About GenTwo

GenTwo is a Swiss B2B fintech providing infrastructure for the creation of investment products through its Securitization-as-a-Service model. It enables financial professionals to design and launch investment solutions with speed, flexibility, and capital efficiency. At the intersection of finance, technology, and data, GenTwo’s platform, powered by investOS, allows asset managers, banks, and financial intermediaries to securitize and structure assets off-balance sheet, with low cost and reduced complexity. Since 2018, GenTwo has supported over 300 clients across 26 countries in creating more than 1,650 products, surpassing USD 7 billion in Assets under Service (AuS).

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