“Assetization” – New Book Maps the Rise of the Creator Economy in Finance

“Assetization: Inside the Trillion-Dollar Investing Revolution”, published by Wiley, now available in bookstores.

The infrastructure of financial product creation is being transformed in the same way that containerization transformed global trade.” — Patrick Loepfe, Co-Founder and Chairman, GenTwo

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GenTwo, the Swiss B2B fintech providing infrastructure for the creation of investment products, today announced the publication of “Assetization: Inside the Trillion-Dollar Investing Revolution”, published by Wiley.

Written by GenTwo Co-Founder and Chairman Patrick Loepfe, Co-Founder and CEO Philippe A. Naegeli, and Head of Communications Tom Lyons, the book argues that the investment industry is undergoing a trillion-dollar structural shift – and gives readers a framework to understand it, act on it, and benefit from it.

Two barriers coming down at once

For generations, two barriers defined the limits of investing. The first: investing meant public markets – a narrow slice of the real economy that left the vast majority of global economic value out of reach.

The second: a small number of large institutions controlled the entire investment product value chain, deciding what got made, how it was distributed, and who could access it. Investors were confined to what was on the shelf. Advisors had no choice but to sell other people's products.

Assetization argues that both barriers are now coming down simultaneously, driven by three overlapping waves of change:

the democratization of access to a wider range of assets,

the democratization of the tools of financial product creation itself, and

the radical automation of the entire product lifecycle.

Together, these waves are reshaping who can invest in what – and who can build the products that make it possible.

What readers will learn

The book is written for investors, independent advisors, and institutional wealth managers who want to understand where the industry is heading and what it means for them specifically.

Readers will come away with a clear picture of why public markets no longer represent the full economy and what is replacing them. They will learn how the infrastructure of financial product creation is being standardized, modularized, and opened up. They will see what it means in practice for advisors to move from curating other people's products to creating their own. And they will understand why the assetizable universe, spanning real estate, private equity, private credit, infrastructure, digital assets, art, and frontier assets, amounts to an estimated $255 trillion of currently inaccessible value.

The second half of the book is called Asset Rush: Tales from the Assetization Frontier. It brings together eleven practitioners who are already building on the frontier. A carbon scientist explains how she is turning environmental markets into investible assets. An Ethereum co-founder explores how blockchain is reshaping corporate treasury management. A sports lawyer describes how professional athletes can become investible assets. A uranium specialist makes the case for critical minerals as a portfolio opportunity. And a regulatory insider reveals what he calls the world's largest legal insider market. Together, these voices show that assetization is not a theory. It is already happening, across industries and asset classes that most investors have never considered.

The book is now available from major booksellers around the world. More information can be found at www.assetizationbook.com.

Author quotes

"The infrastructure of financial product creation is being transformed in the same way that containerization transformed global trade. What was once the exclusive preserve of large institutions – structuring, issuance, distribution, compliance – is becoming modular, accessible, and available to anyone with a client to serve. That is not a forecast. It is already happening, and GenTwo has been building that infrastructure since 2018."

– Patrick Loepfe, Co-Founder and Chairman, GenTwo

"The message of this book is ultimately a simple one: you no longer have to settle for portfolios built from whatever happens to be on the shelf. Assetization means investors can invest in what they actually believe in, advisors can build what their clients actually need, and the industry can finally close the gap between what people want and what is available to them."

– Philippe A. Naegeli, Co-Founder and CEO, GenTwo

"Every major shift in financial history has followed the same pattern: technology identifies friction, removes it, and in doing so expands access to groups previously shut out. Joint-stock companies, mutual funds, ETFs – each was radical at the time and obvious in retrospect. Assetization is the next step in that centuries-long arc, and this book is an attempt to make it legible before it becomes inevitable."

– Tom Lyons, Head of Communications, GenTwo

About GenTwo

GenTwo is a Swiss B2B fintech providing infrastructure for the creation of investment products through its Securitization-as-a-Service model. It enables financial professionals to design and launch investment solutions with speed, flexibility, and capital efficiency. At the intersection of finance, technology, and data, GenTwo's platform, powered by investOS, allows asset managers, banks, and financial intermediaries to securitize and structure assets off-balance sheet, with low cost and reduced complexity. Since 2018, GenTwo has supported over 300 clients across 26 countries in creating more than 1,650 products, surpassing USD 7 billion in Assets under Service (AuS).

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