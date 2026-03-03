Digital Science Partners With HERSA to Build Security, Integrity, and Trust in UK Research

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital Science, a leading technology company serving stakeholders across the research ecosystem, is embarking on a multi-year partnership with the Higher Education Research Security Association (HERSA) to support universities across the UK in boosting research security and integrity, and building trust in science.As part of the collaboration, Digital Science will support the development of a new Trusted Research, Education and Innovation Security Hub for UK institutions.The company behind Dimensions Research Security , Digital Science will also host a dedicated Dimensions Research Security Community Forum, creating spaces where export control and research security practitioners can come together, share experiences and feel supported by a wider community.HERSA Co-Chair Chris Buckland said: “Together, Digital Science and HERSA want to make it easier and more accessible for universities to look after both their people and their research.“By combining HERSA’s sector-led network with Digital Science’s tools and expertise, our partnership will help institutions talk openly about challenges, learn from one another, and access practical guidance, events and training in a trusted and secure environment.”Digital Science’s Executive Vice President of Academic, Jonathan Breeze, said: “Our collaboration with HERSA aims to give universities confidence that they can meet their responsibilities around export controls and research security, while still supporting open, international collaboration and the free exchange of ideas.“Over time, we hope our collaboration with HERSA will help facilitate a national model of higher education collaboration across the research security landscape in the UK, enabling the sharing of best practice and lessons learned, within a peer-led community.”About HERSAHERSA is a sector-led, institutionally agnostic association led by research security professionals from some of the UK’s leading research-intensive universities. Formerly known as the Higher Education Export Control Association (HEECA) until early 2026, we were initially established to develop and promote best practice in Export Control compliance across the UK HE sector. Today, our work spans the broader research and economic security agenda, reflecting the dynamic, complex and ever-changing landscape of UK national security. We serve as a conduit for technical exchange between practitioners, Government, industry and other national and international stakeholders – including through our participation in the Higher Education Security Forum (HESF). We enable collaboration across the UK HE sector to foster a consistent approach to security compliance at a national level, facilitating both in-person and online events that promote key discussions and best practices.Visit the HERSA website and follow HERSA on LinkedIn to learn more.About DimensionsPart of Digital Science, Dimensions ( https://www.dimensions.ai/ ) hosts the largest collection of interconnected global research data, re-imagining research discovery with access to grants, publications, clinical trials, patents and policy documents all in one place. Follow Dimensions on Bluesky ( https://bsky.app/profile/dimensions.ai ), X ( https://x.com/DSDimensions ) and LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/digitalscience-dimensions/ ).About Digital ScienceDigital Science is an AI-focused technology company providing innovative solutions to complex challenges faced by researchers, universities, governments, funders, industry, and publishers. We work in partnership to advance global research for the benefit of society. Through our brands – Altmetric, Dimensions, Figshare, IFI CLAIMS Patent Services, metaphacts, Overleaf, ReadCube, Symplectic, and Writefull – we believe when we solve problems together, we drive progress for all. Visit https://www.digital-science.com/ and follow Digital Science on Bluesky, on X or on LinkedIn.Media Contactsenquiries@hersa.co.uk

