1st Degree Aggravated Assault - Rutland Barracks
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Caden Lockwood
STATION: Rutland
DATE/TIME: 3/1/2026 at 2005 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland Town, VT
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and Offense committed within the presence of a child
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland Town, VT
(The Vermont State Police does not release the names of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
On 03/01/2026, at approximately 2205 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a family fight/domestic call in Rutland Town.
Upon arrival it was revealed that Creaser had caused serious bodily injury to a family member with children present in the residence. Creaser had left prior to the arrival of Troopers.
Creaser was located on 03/02/2026 and was arrested and transported to the Rutland State Police Barracks. The Honorable Court was contacted and ordered Creaser to be held without bail. Creaser was transported to Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility and lodged.
LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: Held without bail
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/04/2026 at 12:30 PM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
