1st Degree Aggravated Assault - Rutland Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Caden Lockwood                               

STATION: Rutland                     

DATE/TIME: 3/1/2026 at 2005 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland Town, VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and Offense committed within the presence of a child

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland Town, VT

(The Vermont State Police does not release the names of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

On 03/01/2026, at approximately 2205 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a family fight/domestic call in Rutland Town.

Upon arrival it was revealed that Creaser had caused serious bodily injury to a family member with children present in the residence.  Creaser had left prior to the arrival of Troopers.


Creaser was located on 03/02/2026 and was arrested and transported to the Rutland State Police Barracks. The Honorable Court was contacted and ordered Creaser to be held without bail. Creaser was transported to Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility and lodged.


 

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility           

BAIL: Held without bail

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/04/2026 at 12:30 PM

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



Legal Disclaimer:

