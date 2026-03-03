Altos Estates Group Recognized as a 2025 Top 1% Team by SCCAOR REAL Awards

Altos Estates Group Top 1% 2025 Real Awards SCCAOR

Top-performing Silicon Valley real estate team recognized for 2025 production within Santa Clara County.

LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Altos Estates Group has been recognized as a 2025 Top 1% Team by the Santa Clara County Association of REALTORS® (SCCAOR) REAL Awards, which honor top-performing real estate professionals and teams based on annual production within Santa Clara County.

The recognition reflects Altos Estates Group’s performance representing buyers and sellers across Silicon Valley, one of the most competitive residential real estate markets in the United States.

Altos Estates Group serves clients throughout Santa Clara County, including Los Altos, Mountain View, Palo Alto, Sunnyvale, and San Jose. The team’s approach combines data-driven market strategy, structured transaction management, and a listing plan designed to position each property effectively at launch.

A central component of the team’s strategy is a story-driven marketing framework that presents each home as a distinct lifestyle opportunity. This process includes identifying the property’s unique features and ideal buyer profile, professional staging and visual production, narrative-driven marketing content, and coordinated launch timing designed to maximize early buyer engagement.

“In a competitive market, results come from preparation, positioning, and execution,” said Nick Roe, Broker Associate and Founder of Altos Estates Group. “Our focus is on helping each home stand out with a clear story and a disciplined strategy from the start.”

In addition to its marketing approach, Altos Estates Group provides clients with real-time visibility into showing activity and transaction progress. The team utilizes its RoostHaven platform to support centralized communication and a more organized client experience throughout the buying and selling process.

The SCCAOR REAL Awards are presented annually to recognize members who demonstrate high levels of professional performance within the local market.

About Altos Estates Group

Altos Estates Group is a Silicon Valley residential real estate team focused on strategic representation for buyers and sellers. The team combines local market expertise, story-driven marketing, and integrated technology to support informed decision-making and efficient transaction management.

Learn more at: https://www.altosestatesgroup.com/

Altos Estates Group

Nick Roe, Broker Associate | DRE #02127065

Real Broker

39899 Balentine Drive, Suite 200, Newark, CA 94560

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.