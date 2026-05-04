Nick Roe of Altos Estates Group Selected for Exclusive Real Luxury Division, Expanding Presence in High-End Real Estate

LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nick Roe, Broker Associate at Real Broker and leader of Altos Estates Group, has been selected to join the exclusive Real Luxury division, a designation reserved for top-performing agents specializing in high-end real estate.

Roe’s selection reflects his continued growth in the luxury segment and his focus on delivering high-level results in competitive markets. Separately, Altos Estates Group has recently ranked among the Top 50 Small Teams in the United States by sales volume and achieved a #4 national ranking for March 2026, reinforcing the team’s strong performance and momentum.

“The luxury market requires a higher level of strategy, presentation, and execution,” said Roe. “Joining Real Luxury allows us to further elevate how we represent properties and serve clients at the highest level.”

The Real Luxury division provides enhanced marketing resources, elevated branding, and access to a network of top-performing agents focused on premium properties. Roe plans to leverage these capabilities to expand Altos Estates Group’s footprint across the Bay Area’s most competitive and high-value markets.

Built on a foundation of Excellence, Exclusivity, Execution, and Ethics, Roe continues to position his business to meet the expectations of today’s luxury buyers and sellers.

About Altos Estates Group

Altos Estates Group is a Silicon Valley residential real estate team focused on strategic representation for buyers and sellers. The team combines local market expertise, story-driven marketing, and integrated technology to support informed decision-making and efficient transaction management.

Learn more at: https://www.altosestatesgroup.com/

Altos Estates Group

Nick Roe, Broker Associate | DRE #02127065

Real Broker

39899 Balentine Drive, Suite 200, Newark, CA 94560

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