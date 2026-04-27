Altos Estates Group Ranked Among Top 50 Small Teams in the US by Sales Volume for Q1 and Year-to-Date 2026 Real Broker

Top 50 Volume US Small Team March 2026 Top 50 Volume US Small Team Q1 2026 Top 50 Volume US Small Team YTD 2026

LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Altos Estates Group, led by Broker Associate Nick Roe, has been recognized as one of the Top 50 Small Teams in the United States by sales volume for Real Broker for both Q1 2026 and year-to-date production.

Further demonstrating the team’s momentum, Altos Estates Group achieved the #4 ranking in the United States for March 2026 by sales volume for Real Broker, underscoring its consistent performance in a highly competitive market.

“This recognition reflects the level of execution and consistency our team brings to every client,” said Nick Roe. “We’re grateful for the continued trust from the people we work with and the opportunity to perform at a high level.”

Altos Estates Group specializes in residential real estate throughout the Bay Area, with a focus on strategic marketing, data-driven pricing, and a seamless client experience. By leveraging modern technology and streamlined processes, the team continues to deliver strong results for both buyers and sellers.

As the market evolves, Altos Estates Group remains focused on expanding its reach while maintaining a high standard of service and performance.

About Altos Estates Group

Altos Estates Group is a Silicon Valley residential real estate team focused on strategic representation for buyers and sellers. The team combines local market expertise, story-driven marketing, and integrated technology to support informed decision-making and efficient transaction management.

Learn more at: https://www.altosestatesgroup.com/

Altos Estates Group

Nick Roe, Broker Associate | DRE #02127065

Real Broker

39899 Balentine Drive, Suite 200, Newark, CA 94560

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