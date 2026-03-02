Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,617 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,583 in the last 365 days.

Senate Resolution 235 Printer's Number 1479

PENNSYLVANIA, March 2 - PRINTER'S NO. 1479

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

235

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, PHILLIPS-HILL, HUGHES, BROWN AND VOGEL,

MARCH 2, 2026

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MARCH 2, 2026

A RESOLUTION

Designating March 7, 2026, as "Suddenly Sleepy Saturday for

Narcolepsy Awareness" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Narcolepsy is a chronic neurological disorder caused

by the brain's inability to regulate sleep-wake cycles; and

WHEREAS, Narcolepsy affects an estimated 1 in every 2,000

Americans; and

WHEREAS, Narcolepsy is an under-recognized and under-

diagnosed condition; and

WHEREAS, Narcolepsy has two types: Narcolepsy Type 1 (NT1)

and Narcolepsy Type 2 (NT2); and

WHEREAS, Most people with NT1 have cataplexy, and most people

with NT2 do not; and

WHEREAS, The most frequent symptom of both NT1 and NT2 is

excessive daytime sleepiness; and

WHEREAS, Other symptoms of both types may include disturbed

nighttime sleep, hypnagogic hallucinations and sleep paralysis;

and

WHEREAS, The symptoms of narcolepsy, especially when

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Resolution 235 Printer's Number 1479

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.