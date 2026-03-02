Senate Resolution 235 Printer's Number 1479
PENNSYLVANIA, March 2 - PRINTER'S NO. 1479
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
235
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, PHILLIPS-HILL, HUGHES, BROWN AND VOGEL,
MARCH 2, 2026
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MARCH 2, 2026
A RESOLUTION
Designating March 7, 2026, as "Suddenly Sleepy Saturday for
Narcolepsy Awareness" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Narcolepsy is a chronic neurological disorder caused
by the brain's inability to regulate sleep-wake cycles; and
WHEREAS, Narcolepsy affects an estimated 1 in every 2,000
Americans; and
WHEREAS, Narcolepsy is an under-recognized and under-
diagnosed condition; and
WHEREAS, Narcolepsy has two types: Narcolepsy Type 1 (NT1)
and Narcolepsy Type 2 (NT2); and
WHEREAS, Most people with NT1 have cataplexy, and most people
with NT2 do not; and
WHEREAS, The most frequent symptom of both NT1 and NT2 is
excessive daytime sleepiness; and
WHEREAS, Other symptoms of both types may include disturbed
nighttime sleep, hypnagogic hallucinations and sleep paralysis;
and
WHEREAS, The symptoms of narcolepsy, especially when
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
