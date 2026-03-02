Senate Resolution 235 Printer's Number 1479

PENNSYLVANIA, March 2 - PRINTER'S NO. 1479

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

235

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, PHILLIPS-HILL, HUGHES, BROWN AND VOGEL,

MARCH 2, 2026

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MARCH 2, 2026

A RESOLUTION

Designating March 7, 2026, as "Suddenly Sleepy Saturday for

Narcolepsy Awareness" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Narcolepsy is a chronic neurological disorder caused

by the brain's inability to regulate sleep-wake cycles; and

WHEREAS, Narcolepsy affects an estimated 1 in every 2,000

Americans; and

WHEREAS, Narcolepsy is an under-recognized and under-

diagnosed condition; and

WHEREAS, Narcolepsy has two types: Narcolepsy Type 1 (NT1)

and Narcolepsy Type 2 (NT2); and

WHEREAS, Most people with NT1 have cataplexy, and most people

with NT2 do not; and

WHEREAS, The most frequent symptom of both NT1 and NT2 is

excessive daytime sleepiness; and

WHEREAS, Other symptoms of both types may include disturbed

nighttime sleep, hypnagogic hallucinations and sleep paralysis;

and

WHEREAS, The symptoms of narcolepsy, especially when

