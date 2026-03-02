Senate Bill 1204 Printer's Number 1481

PENNSYLVANIA, March 2 - company or corporation who directly or indirectly, or through an

agent or any other person, employs or exercises any control over

the wages, hours or working conditions of any employee.

"Heat index." A measurement of heat perception when relative

humidity is taken into account with actual air temperature,

which can be extrapolated from temperature and relative humidity

using the National Weather Service Heat Index.

"Heat stress." The net load to which a worker is exposed

from the combined contributions of metabolic heat, environmental

factors, physical exertion, heat generating processes, machinery

and equipment and clothing worn which results in an increase in

heat storage in the body, causing body temperature to rise to

dangerous levels.

"Heat-related illness." A medical condition resulting from

the inability of the body to rid itself of excess heat,

including heat rash, heat cramps, heat edema, heat exhaustion,

heat syncope, rhabdomyolysis and heat stroke.

"Heat-related injury." An injury that results from impaired

cognitive, perceptual and motor functions caused by a heat-

related illness.

"High-heat condition." For outdoor and indoor places of

employment, a heat index that equals or exceeds 80º Fahrenheit.

"Personal protective equipment." Equipment worn to protect

an employee against heat stress, heat-related injury or heat-

related illness, including water-cooled garments, air-cooled

garments, heat reflective clothing or cooling vests.

"Secretary." The Secretary of Labor and Industry of the

Commonwealth or a designated agent.

"Workplace." A place in or about which an employee is

allowed to perform work-related duties.

20260SB1204PN1481 - 3 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30