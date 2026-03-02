Senate Bill 1204 Printer's Number 1481
PENNSYLVANIA, March 2 - company or corporation who directly or indirectly, or through an
agent or any other person, employs or exercises any control over
the wages, hours or working conditions of any employee.
"Heat index." A measurement of heat perception when relative
humidity is taken into account with actual air temperature,
which can be extrapolated from temperature and relative humidity
using the National Weather Service Heat Index.
"Heat stress." The net load to which a worker is exposed
from the combined contributions of metabolic heat, environmental
factors, physical exertion, heat generating processes, machinery
and equipment and clothing worn which results in an increase in
heat storage in the body, causing body temperature to rise to
dangerous levels.
"Heat-related illness." A medical condition resulting from
the inability of the body to rid itself of excess heat,
including heat rash, heat cramps, heat edema, heat exhaustion,
heat syncope, rhabdomyolysis and heat stroke.
"Heat-related injury." An injury that results from impaired
cognitive, perceptual and motor functions caused by a heat-
related illness.
"High-heat condition." For outdoor and indoor places of
employment, a heat index that equals or exceeds 80º Fahrenheit.
"Personal protective equipment." Equipment worn to protect
an employee against heat stress, heat-related injury or heat-
related illness, including water-cooled garments, air-cooled
garments, heat reflective clothing or cooling vests.
"Secretary." The Secretary of Labor and Industry of the
Commonwealth or a designated agent.
"Workplace." A place in or about which an employee is
allowed to perform work-related duties.
