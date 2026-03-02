Senate Bill 1205 Printer's Number 1482
PENNSYLVANIA, March 2 - (14) "Dynamic pricing" means as follows:
(i) The practice of varying the prices of essential goods or
services within a 24-hour period based on demand or other
factors, including through the use of artificial intelligence or
an artificial intelligence model that retrains or recalibrates
based on received information.
(ii) The term does not include bona fide pricing.
(iii) For purposes of this paragraph:
(A) "Artificial intelligence" means all of the following:
(I) A machine-based system that can, for a given set of
human-defined objectives, make predictions, recommendations or
decisions influencing real or virtual environments, including
the ability to:
(a) perceive real and virtual environments;
(b) abstract perceptions made under this paragraph into
models through analysis in an automated manner; and
(c) use model inference to formulate options for information
or action based on outcomes under units (a) and (b).
(II) The term includes generative artificial intelligence.
(B) "Artificial intelligence model" means a component of an
information system that implements artificial intelligence
technology and uses computational, statistical or machine
learning techniques to produce outputs from a given set of
inputs.
(C) "Bona fide pricing" means genuine, nonfictitious pricing
at which essential goods or services are openly and actively
offered to the public on a regular basis for a reasonably
substantial period of time, without using inflated former prices
to create deceptive or illusory discounts, in accordance with 16
CFR 233.1 (relating to former price comparisons).
