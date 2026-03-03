Metal Ninja Studios launches Concept to Comic™ Stage 2: IP Incubation, adding Kickstarter incubation support to help creators plan and run crowdfunding campaigns. Eranga Devasurendra joins Metal Ninja Studios as Art Director and Robert A. Multari joins as Campaign & Community Lead to support Concept to Comic™ Stage 2: IP Incubation. Concept to Comic™ Stage 2: IP Incubation provides guided campaign planning, presentation support, and community momentum strategies for crowdfunding launches.

Creators don’t just need a finished comic—they need a clear path to launch. This second phase of Concept to Comic™ strengthens that path by adding audience development and IP incubation.” — Joel Rodriguez, Founder and CEO of Metal Ninja Studios

ORMOND BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metal Ninja Studios (MNS), the creator-first comic production studio behind the Concept to Comic™ system, today announced the launch of Stage 2: IP Incubation. This will leverage the Kickstarter platform, layer designed to help creators successfully plan, build, and run crowdfunding campaigns for their comics and series.

The introduction of IP Incubation marks Phase 2 of the Concept to Comic™ process launch, which began Phase 1 at San Diego Comic Con in July of 2025. With IP Incubation, creators can move seamlessly from a finished comic to a managed crowdfunding campaign via a guided workflow focused on campaign structure, presentation, and community momentum.

“Creators don’t just need a finished comic—they need a clear path to launch,” said Joel Rodriguez, Founder and CEO of Metal Ninja Studios. “This second phase of Concept to Comic™ strengthens that path by adding audience development and IP incubation via Kickstarter and crowdfunding support for the creators who've already trusted us to bring their stories into the medium.”

METAL NINJA STUDIOS PROOF POINTS

Metal Ninja Studios has supported independent creators at scale across production and crowdfunding, including:

• Concept to Comic™ Projects: 19 Active / 7 Completed / 26 Total

• Total Clients Served: 100+ creators

• Total Kickstarters Supported: 100+ campaigns

• Comics Involved In: 250+ titles

• Total Comic Projects Supported: 1,000+ projects

WHAT IP INCUBATION ADDS

IP Incubation is built to reduce common Kickstarter failure points—unclear offer structure, inconsistent presentation, and weak pre-launch momentum—by adding a guided incubation layer on top of production. Crucially, it leverages a multi-campaign strategy and long-term strategic decision processes, addressing the common pain point of taking the strategy campaign by campaign.

Stage 2 support includes:

• Kickstarter campaign planning and setup (page flow, positioning, tiers, timeline)

• Community and social growth strategy aligned to launch goals

• Campaign presentation guidance to strengthen clarity and conversion

• Execution support to maintain momentum during launch

NEW TEAM MEMBERS SUPPORTING THE EXPANSION

To support Stage 2 and raise quality standards across the Concept to Comic™ pipeline, Metal Ninja Studios has added two key team members.

ROBERT A. MULTARI, CAMPAIGN & COMMUNITY LEAD

Robert A. Multari is a writer, artist, and founder of Lone Wolf Comics, known for building the interconnected “Lone Wolf Universe” through titles including Night Wolf and Snow Paw. He has led numerous crowdfunding campaigns and built a dedicated global reader community.

“Crowdfunding rewards preparation,” said Robert Multari. “Our IP Incubation stage is designed to help creators show up with a campaign that’s structured, coherent, and built to convert interest into backers.”

ERANGA DEVASURENDRA, ART DIRECTOR

Eranga Devasurendra is a distinguished illustrator and cover artist with credited cover contributions across publishers, including Dark Horse, Dynamite, and Scout Comics, and is recognized for work tied to Frank Miller’s 300 25th Anniversary edition.

As Art Director for the Concept to Comic™ pipeline, Devasurendra's primary objective is to help ensure Metal Ninja Studios meets and exceeds the highest professional standards throughout the production process, further reducing the barriers preventing aspiring creators from launching with professional-tier comics.

“Quality is what makes a comic feel inevitable—like it belongs on the shelf,” said Eranga Devasurendra. “My focus is helping creators hit professional standards consistently, from early production decisions through final campaign-ready presentation.”

PRODUCTION STANDARDS

Metal Ninja Studios does not use generative AI for art or production, ensuring creators know exactly who is making the work and who is responsible for final deliverables.

AVAILABILITY

Stage 2 is currently available exclusively to Concept to Comic™ Stage 1 clients (past, present, and current). To learn more about Concept to Comic™, visit: https://metalninjastudios.com/concept-to-comic

ABOUT METAL NINJA STUDIOS

Founded in 2019, Metal Ninja Studios is a creator-first comic production studio that helps storytellers turn ideas into professional, print-ready comics while retaining ownership of their intellectual property. Through its proprietary Concept to Comic™ system, MNS coordinates writing, editing, art production, lettering, production management, and pre-press preparation for independent creators, publishers, and IP owners adapting stories into visual formats.

