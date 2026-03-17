Metal Ninja Studios Demonstrates Concept to Comic™ Model at MEGACON Orlando as Creator Success Stories Expand

Metal Ninja Studios will be meeting with creators and convention attendees at Booth AF402 during MEGACON Orlando 2026, showcasing its Concept to Comic™ production system and creator projects. Concept to Comic™ example showing Dragonera’s transformation from novel manuscript and early layouts into finished comic pages and the published comic cover. Dragonera: The Dark One Chronicles demonstrates the Concept to Comic™ process in action, adapting Charlie Rose’s original novel into a continuing comic book series.

Creator-first studio showcases completed client projects, expanding creator ecosystem, and growing industry presence at one of the nation’s largest comic cons

Creators deserve a streamlined path to bring their stories to life, and our Concept to Comic™ system is that definitive solution” — Joel Rodriguez, Founder and CEO

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metal Ninja Studios (MNS), the creator-first comic production studio behind the Concept to Comic™ system, will showcase the success of its comic creation model at MEGACON Orlando (March 19–22, 2026) at Booth AF402, marking another exciting milestone in a journey of continuous growth, culminating in securing an exhibit spot at its local flagship convention.

Positioned on a primary convention walkway with a corner exhibitor booth presence, Metal Ninja Studios will present completed creator projects, active productions, and its expanding creator support ecosystem designed to help intellectual property owners transform ideas into professionally produced comics.

The studio will feature Dragonera: The Dark One Chronicles Issue #2, created through the Concept to Comic™ system for creator Charlie Rose. The series serves as a real-world validation of the studio’s production timeline after MNS announced its goal in March 2025 to help creators move from concept to completed comic in six months or less.

Now one year later, the release of Issue #2 demonstrates the long-term viability of the production model and the ability for creators to build ongoing series through structured production systems.

CONCEPT TO COMIC™ SUCCESS STORY DEMONSTRATED LIVE

MEGACON attendees will have the opportunity to meet creator Charlie Rose at the Metal Ninja Studios booth and learn firsthand about the experience of adapting his novel into a comic series through the studio’s production framework (Charlie Rose will also be tabling at MEGACON Orlando, but will have set times at the Metal Ninja Studios booth for signings).

Visitors can also explore the company’s updated production showcase book, featuring multiple Concept to Comic™ projects across various stages of development, providing transparency into the structured workflow used to develop creator intellectual property.

ADDITIONAL CREATOR SUCCESS STORIES:

Shawn Hudachko will debut his comic "Into the Void" at MEGACON Orlando. This comic is the start of a six-issue crossover between his Merc Publishing and Black Ops Publishing universes. Shawn, who owns Comics Elite, utilized the Concept to Comic™ framework to bring this ambitious project to life.

Spencer Voykin, the mind behind Comic Kingdom Creative and Blame Canada Publishing, will also be tabling at the convention and showcasing his comic "The 51st?!". This project exemplifies the speed of Metal Ninja Studios' process, having gone from a two-sentence concept prompt to a completed, print-ready comic in just 84 days.

Creators attending the convention will be able to:

• Meet the Metal Ninja Studios production team

• Speak directly with Concept to Comic™ creators, including Charlie Rose, Shawn Hudachko, and Spencer Voykin

• Review active project examples

• Learn how comic production timelines work

• Discuss potential publishing pathways

GROWING CREATOR INFRASTRUCTURE SUPPORTING INDUSTRY EXPANSION

Since its initial Concept to Comic™ rollout, Metal Ninja Studios has expanded its capabilities to include Kickstarter campaign support and creator incubation services designed to help intellectual property owners successfully launch and fund their projects.

The company reports continued growth across its production ecosystem:

• 19 active Concept to Comic™ projects

• 7 completed Concept to Comic™ projects

• 26 total projects produced

• 100+ creators served

• 100+ Kickstarter campaigns supported

• 250+ comic titles supported through team experience

• 1,000+ comic projects supported across production services

The company has also expanded partnerships within the publishing ecosystem, including collaborations with UGH! Entertainment and additional independent publishing partners focused on bringing new creator-owned intellectual property to market.

BUILDING SYSTEMS FOR CREATOR SUCCESS

According to Metal Ninja Studios leadership, the company’s mission focuses on improving accessibility and infrastructure for creators seeking professional comic production.

“Creators deserve a streamlined path to bring their stories to life, and our Concept to Comic™ system is that definitive solution,” said Joel Rodriguez, Founder and CEO of Metal Ninja Studios. “Dragonera is a premier example; debuting issue #2 after only one year. With 7 other projects complete and 18 more in development, like the new issue we’re launching at MEGACON Orlando, we are establishing ourselves as leaders in transforming creators’ concepts into realized, ongoing comic series.”

The studio views conventions like MEGACON as important opportunities to demonstrate the viability of creator-driven production models and strengthen relationships within the comic publishing ecosystem.

INDUSTRY GROWTH AND CREATOR OPPORTUNITY

Metal Ninja Studios leadership says the company’s growth reflects increasing demand for structured comic production support as more intellectual property owners seek to expand their stories into visual storytelling formats.

“Since joining Metal Ninja Studios in early 2025, I’ve watched the company rapidly expand both its creator services and its industry presence,” said Dillon Mysliwiec, Chief Marketing Officer of Metal Ninja Studios. “What makes MNS different is that we’re not just talking about helping creators. We are actively building the infrastructure, partnerships, and systems that allow creators to actually succeed.”

The company expects continued expansion through production services, crowdfunding support, and publishing partnerships aimed at strengthening the independent comic ecosystem.

MEGACON ORLANDO APPEARANCE

Metal Ninja Studios will exhibit at:

MEGACON Orlando

March 19–22, 2026

Booth AF402

Creators, publishers, printers, distributors, and intellectual property owners are invited to visit the booth to learn more about the Concept to Comic™ system and upcoming creator opportunities.

More information about the company’s comic book creation services and production process can be found on the Metal Ninja Studios website.

ABOUT METAL NINJA STUDIOS

Metal Ninja Studios is a creator-first comic production studio focused on helping intellectual property owners transform their ideas into professionally produced comics. Through its Concept to Comic™ system, the company provides structured production support, creative services, and crowdfunding preparation designed to help creators bring their stories to market.

The company works with creators, publishers, and industry partners to support the growth of creator-owned intellectual property within the independent comic ecosystem.

Learn more about Metal Ninja Studios' comic book creation services and the Concept to Comic™ system at:

https://concepttocomic.com

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