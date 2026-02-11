UGH Entertainment Routes Creator IP Through Concept to Comic™, Turning Novels and Game Worlds Into Comics

Partnership graphic featuring Metal Ninja Studios and UGH! Entertainment: “From Novel to Comic” and “From Comic to Multi-Media.” Diagram showing the UGH! Entertainment + Metal Ninja Studios Concept to Comic™ pipeline, from source material entry through comic output, crowdfunding support, and multi-media expansion. Concept to Comic™ example showing Dragonera’s transformation from novel manuscript and early layouts into finished comic pages and the published comic cover.

UGH! routes creator IP thru Metal Ninja Studios’ Concept to Comic™ system to turn novels & game worlds into print-ready comics built for crowdfunding launches.

Routing creator worlds through the Concept to Comic™ system gives creators a clear path to turn existing IP into finished comics, build momentum, and move forward.” — Scott Housel, UGH! Entertainment

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UGH! Entertainment today announced it is routing creator intellectual property through Metal Ninja Studios’ Concept to Comic™ production pipeline to adapt novels, tabletop concepts, and game narratives into finished, print-ready comic books.

Creators are building massive story worlds across books and games, but those properties are often hard to evaluate quickly without a visual format that makes tone, characters, and stakes immediately clear. Comics solve that problem by turning a world into something readers can absorb fast and decision-makers can review without guesswork.

The partnership formalizes a repeatable IP development system that turns existing creator worlds into finished comics and prepares them for crowdfunding. UGH! Entertainment will curate and prepare creator properties for adaptation using treatments, pitch decks, and StoryWorld Bibles. Metal Ninja Studios will then produce the comics through Concept to Comic™, coordinating writing, editing, art production, lettering, production management, and crowdfunding support so creators have print-ready files and a clear path to launch.

“Creators have been forced into a slow, fragmented process where progress depends on waiting, juggling vendors, or getting lucky with access,” said Joel Rodriguez, Founder and CEO of Metal Ninja Studios. “Concept to Comic™ exists so creators can stop explaining worlds people can’t see and start showing work people can judge on the page.”

UGHS NETWORK AND AUDIENCE SUPPORT

UGH! Entertainment brings an active audience of nearly 27,000 followers and a cultivated network of science fiction, fantasy, and military fiction creators. The company has produced and published a comic through crowdfunding, produced a novel tied to its Ku-Mighty IP, and collaborated on game property design with Richard Garfield, creator of Magic: The Gathering. UGH! Entertainment also maintains relationships across interview platforms and podcasts, publishing support agencies, collectibles and 3D production partners, and transmedia producer connections.

“Great IP doesn’t fail because creators lack imagination; it stalls because it is hard to see quickly,” said Scott Housel of UGH! Entertainment. “Routing creator worlds through the Concept to Comic™ system gives creators a clear path to turn existing IP into finished comics, build momentum with readers, and move forward with stronger materials for bigger conversations.”

METAL NINJA STUDIOS PRODUCTION TRACK RECORD

Founded in 2019, Metal Ninja Studios focuses on visual storytelling and the adaptation of non-comic IP into finished comics. Over the last 12 months, the studio served approximately 20 to 30 paid clients across Concept to Comic™ and production services, including 11 active Concept to Comic™ clients. In 2025, the first year after announcing Concept to Comic™ as a proprietary comic production service, Metal Ninja Studios produced six Concept to Comic™ titles and supported twelve additional comics.

One example is Dragonera, which began as a novel and released Issue #1, “Dragonera: The Dark One Chronicles,” in 2025 after being adapted into comics through Concept to Comic™.

PRODUCTION STANDARDS

Concept to Comic™ is built for creators who care about craft, authorship, and accountability. Metal Ninja Studios does not use generative AI for art or production, ensuring creators know exactly who is making the work and who is responsible for the final deliverables.

AVAILABILITY

Creator intake is now open on a selective basis for science fiction, fantasy, and military fiction properties that already have established story-world IP and are ready to adapt into comics. Interested creators and partners can request details through the media contact below.

ABOUT UGH! ENTERTAINMENT

UGH! Entertainment is a Virginia-based storyworld studio founded by U.S. Navy veterans. The company develops original universes and adapts creator IP into comics, supporting expansion across publishing, games, and screen through narrative development, audience-building, and transmedia relationships.

ABOUT METAL NINJA STUDIOS

Metal Ninja Studios is a Florida-based comic production studio founded in 2019. Through its Concept to Comic™ process, the studio adapts stories into finished comics with coordinated writing, editing, art production, lettering, and production management for creators focused on visual storytelling and IP development.

