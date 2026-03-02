Council Advances Resolutions Recognizing Literacy, Disabilities Awareness, and Social Work

Councilor Murphy, along with co-sponsors, had three resolutions adopted this week, highlighting the City’s commitment to education, inclusion, and community service.

Read Across America Day

Offered with Councilors Mejia and Culpepper, the resolution honors Read Across America Day and promotes the joy and importance of reading for children and families. It emphasizes that strong literacy skills are foundational to academic achievement, economic opportunity, and lifelong success. The resolution also recognizes the critical role of school libraries, public libraries, educators, and librarians in supporting student literacy, and highlights the importance of families in fostering a lifelong love of reading. Through its adoption, the Council recommits to advancing literacy and ensuring that every child in Boston has the opportunity to become a strong and confident reader.

March is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month

Co-sponsored by Councilor Flynn, this resolution observes March as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, increasing public awareness of the needs and potential of individuals with developmental disabilities, including autism spectrum disorder, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, and other cognitive and physical disabilities. It notes the contributions of these residents as students, workers, neighbors, and family members, and emphasizes the importance of inclusion in education, employment, housing, transportation, and civic life. The Council is committed to promoting accessibility, equitable services, and full participation in community life for all residents with developmental disabilities.

March is National Social Work Month

With Councilor Mejia as co-sponsor, this resolution honors the dedication and contributions of social workers across Boston. Social workers serve in schools, hospitals, community health centers, child welfare agencies, housing programs, and public safety systems, providing mental health support, crisis intervention, advocacy, and resource coordination. The resolution highlights the profession’s commitment to social justice, dignity, and respect, and acknowledges the critical role social workers play in strengthening families, stabilizing communities, and promoting equity. The Council expressed deep gratitude for the compassion and commitment social workers provide to Boston residents.