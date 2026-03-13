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Council Approved State Funding for Elder Lunch Program and Consumer Affairs

During this week’s Council meeting, the Council approved orders authorizing the City of Boston to accept and expend two state grants supporting nutrition services for older adults and consumer protection efforts.

The Council authorized the city to accept $2,315,966.88 from the FY26 State Elder Lunch Program grant awarded by the Massachusetts Executive Office of Elder Affairs. The grant will be administered by the Boston Age Strong Commission and will fund nutrition services for older adults in the City of Boston.

The funding will support meals at a rate of $7.39 per meal for up to 313,392 meals.

The Council also approved the acceptance of $97,000 from the FY26 Local Consumer Aid Fund grant awarded by the Massachusetts Attorney General's Office. The grant will be administered by Boston Consumer Affairs and Licensing and will fund staff costs, outreach materials, and operational expenses to conduct the Consumer Affairs program.

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Council Approved State Funding for Elder Lunch Program and Consumer Affairs

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


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