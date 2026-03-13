Council Backs SPARK Act to Support Minority Entrepreneurs

This week, the Council adopted a resolution offered by Councilors Culpepper, Worrell, and Mejia in support of the Supporting Potential Entrepreneurs through Regional Knowledge (SPARK) Act.

The SPARK Act aims to expand resources and technical assistance for minority entrepreneurs and small business development across the United States. The legislation would establish regional innovation and entrepreneurship hubs to connect minority business owners with tools, training, mentorship, and investment needed to start and grow successful businesses.

The resolution highlights the critical role minority-owned businesses play in driving economic growth, job creation, and community development in cities like Boston. It also notes that systemic barriers often limit access to capital, mentorship, and other resources for minority entrepreneurs.

By supporting the SPARK Act, the Council is urging the United States Congress to pass the legislation, which seeks to promote equitable economic growth, strengthen small business development, and create pathways for historically underserved communities to participate fully in the nation’s innovation economy.