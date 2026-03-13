March 13, 2026 Traffic Advisory

Events happening in the City of Boston will bring some parking restrictions and street closures.

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

ROSLINDALE

Canterbury Street Bridge Closure - Friday, September 12 - Until Further Notice

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has announced that the Canterbury Street Bridge will be closing to vehicular traffic on Friday, September 12, at 9:00 p.m. Findings from a recent bridge inspection required the closure of the bridge. The bridge will be closed until further notice. Pedestrian access will be maintained. Traffic should follow the detour signage in place. The primary detour route will utilize Hyde Park Avenue, Cummins Highway, Rowe Street, Brown Avenue, and Seymour Street. The eastbound detour will follow Seymour Street to Brown Avenue to Cummins Highway. The westbound detour will follow Hyde Park Avenue to Cummins Highway to Rowe Street to Seymour Street.

Drivers traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.

SOUTH BOSTON

Saint Patrick’s Day Parade and Road Race - Sunday, March 15, 2026

The annual St. Patrick’s Day parade will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2026. This event is complex enough to warrant its own individual page on our site, which hosts more detailed information and links to further resources concerning the event.

250th Evacuation Day Event – Tuesday, March 17, 2026

The Boston Transportation Department will facilitate the posting of temporary parking restrictions as directed by the Mayor’s Office of Tourism, Sports and Entertainment relating to a reenactment of part of Evacuation Day. This event will commemorate the 250th anniversary of when Henry Knox transported 59 cannons from Fort Ticonderoga to Boston in 1776.

This event will include a rolling rally type of parade starting from West Sixth Street, right onto Dorchester Street, left onto Telegraph Street right onto Thomas Park with the flow of traffic, past G Street to an area on Thomas Park near Pacific Street.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Tuesday on the following streets: