SkillsAware Set to Revolutionise Skills Intelligence with Official Sydney Launch

SkillsAware launches 23 March 2026 in Sydney with agentic AI to make unseen capability visible, solving the skills intelligence gap.

We aren’t just building another tool; we are providing the skills infrastructure that empowers existing systems to finally reflect the true reality of what people can actually do” — Yasmin King, Co-Founder and CEO of SkillsAware

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the Productivity Commission highlights a critical need to modernise the nation’s human capital to drive economic growth, SkillsAware today announces its official Sydney launch, to be held on Monday, 23 March 2026. With 87% of executives reporting emerging talent shortages, solving this visibility crisis is now a national priority for productivity and future readiness. The Sydney launch, held at Business Sydney, will introduce academic and industry leaders to a new era of evidence-based visibility into real-world capability, seeking to bridge Australia’s urgent skills intelligence gap.

In a landscape where traditional resumes can miss up to 80% of an individual’s life-wide skill, SkillsAware provides a critical skills intelligence layer. The platform uses agentic AI to capture evidence from work history, volunteering, and informal experiences, translating them into an auditable profile and a quantifiable Skills IQ Indicator benchmarked against over 75,000 industry standards. Its Skills Infrastructure approach enables RPL assessment times to be significantly reduced, helps to eliminate redundant training, and surfaces the hidden talent required for a future-fit workforce.

Yasmin King, Co-Founder and CEO of SkillsAware, who will be speaking at the event, expressed her vision for the platform’s impact on the Australian business community: “We are incredibly excited to officially launch SkillsAware in Sydney. For too long, organisations have been forced to make high-stakes hiring and development decisions based on thin evidence. SkillsAware changes that by making the unseen 80% of human capability visible, portable, and auditable. We aren’t just building another tool; we are providing the skills infrastructure that empowers existing systems to finally reflect the true reality of what people can actually do.”

The Sydney launch is the first in a series of national events designed to showcase how SkillsAware acts as the Skills Infrastructure layer within the HR tech stack, adding value without the complexity of traditional IT integrations.

