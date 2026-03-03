Yuno Partners with Conduit to Power Stablecoin-Based Cross-Border Payments

Yuno expands global payment capabilities with Conduit’s stablecoin rails, enabling faster, lower-cost international payments for merchants worldwide

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yuno , the global financial infrastructure platform, today announced it has partnered with Conduit , a leading cross-border payments platform powered by stablecoins, to enable stablecoin-powered cross-border payments at scale. Through a single API that connects more than 1,000 payment methods, PSPs, and fraud solutions, Yuno merchants can now access Conduit’s stablecoin rails within Yuno’s unified global payments platform to move money globally with greater speed and efficiency.The partnership allows Yuno merchants to send and receive cross-border payments using stablecoins with settlement times of 15–20 minutes and at a fraction of the cost of traditional SWIFT transfers. Conduit also provides virtual USD, EUR, and GBP accounts for non-US and non-EU companies, enabling merchants to operate globally without establishing costly local banking infrastructure. Payments can be made in the merchant’s own name, preserving brand continuity and trust with customers and partners.“Cross-border payments remain one of the biggest barriers to global expansion for many businesses,” said Juan Pablo Ortega, CEO and Founder of Yuno. “Yuno already supports payments across 190+ countries and more than 180 currencies. By partnering with Conduit, we’re giving our merchants a powerful new way to move money faster, cheaper, and with far less complexity. Stablecoins are becoming an essential part of modern payment infrastructure and this partnership brings that innovation directly into Yuno’s financial infrastructure platform.”Conduit is the end-to-end platform for seamless money movement, built to fuel the always-on economy. Conduit enables any business around the world to open a multi-currency bank account, helping customers send, exchange and manage global payments with greater ease and at less cost thanks to the benefits of stablecoins. Its platform has global scale and reach through partnerships with nearly 30 banks globally, and provides regulatory assurance through best-in-class compliance functionality.“Stablecoins are providing a generational step-change in the infrastructure that powers global payments,” said Kirill Gertman, co-founder and CEO at Conduit. “Partnering with Yuno allows us to bring stablecoin-powered payments to a broader set of global merchants through their existing payment infrastructure. The winners in the long term in stablecoins will be products like this that allow people to access the benefits of better payments without any added friction.”This partnership reflects growing momentum behind stablecoins as a mainstream capability. By embedding stablecoin rails within established financial infrastructure, Yuno and Conduit are helping operationalize stablecoins as a practical tool for reducing international payment friction, particularly for businesses expanding into new markets.About ConduitConduit is a next-generation payment network for businesses that move money across borders. We provide fast, reliable global payments by combining instant local payment rails with the efficiency of stablecoins. With a single API, Conduit connects banks, local payment rails, and blockchains to create a resilient network spanning key markets worldwide — including deep connectivity across Latin America, Africa and Asia. To learn more visit https://conduitpay.com/ About YunoYuno is a leading financial infrastructure platform. It simplifies global payments for enterprise merchants and fast‑scaling companies worldwide. Yuno optimizes acceptance rates, reduces costs, and enhances security. It is powered by a unified API connecting over 1,000 payment methods and fraud tools. Leading brands across LATAM, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and APAC trust Yuno with their payment orchestration. Notable clients include McDonald’s, NetEase Games, GoFundMe, Uber, inDrive, and Rappi. Learn more at www.y.uno

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.