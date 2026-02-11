Yuno Partners with BVNK to Power Stablecoin Payments for Global Commerce

Yuno customers gain seamless access to stablecoin payment solutions through integrated partnership with leading digital asset infrastructure provider

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yuno , the global financial infrastructure platform, today announced a partnership with BVNK , the stablecoin payment infrastructure provider, to enable stablecoin payment capabilities for merchants worldwide. The integration provides Yuno customers with direct access to BVNK's digital asset infrastructure, allowing businesses to accept and process stablecoin transactions alongside traditional payment methods through Yuno’s unified global payments platform.Stablecoins have moved from experimental technology to critical infrastructure for global commerce, with annual transaction volumes exceeding $27 trillion, according to McKinsey . The partnership addresses a common barrier to adoption: most payment platforms weren't designed with digital currencies in mind, requiring merchants to manage stablecoin capabilities separately from their core payment operations."We're hearing more requests from customers who want to incorporate stablecoins into their payment stack, whether for cross-border settlements or as an alternative payment option," said Juan Pablo Ortega, Co-founder and CEO of Yuno. "BVNK has built strong infrastructure in this space and this partnership allows our merchants to activate stablecoin capabilities within the same global payments stack they already use."“By partnering with Yuno, we’re embedding stablecoin capabilities directly into a global payments platform that merchants already trust, making it significantly easier for businesses to move value across borders, settle faster, and operate in both fiat and digital currencies without added complexity,” said Chris Harmse, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer at BVNK. ”Yuno's merchants get access to that entire infrastructure inside their existing payment infrastructure, without needing to become experts in crypto rails themselves.”The partnership is live globally and is expected to see initial adoption from merchants operating across multiple markets with complex cross-border payment needs. Customers interested in enabling stablecoin capabilities can work directly with Yuno and BVNK teams to activate the solution.About YunoYuno is a leading financial infrastructure platform. It simplifies global payments for enterprise merchants and fast‑scaling companies worldwide. Yuno optimizes acceptance rates, reduces costs, and enhances security. It is powered by a unified API connecting over 1,000 payment methods and fraud tools. Leading brands across LATAM, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and APAC trust Yuno with their payment orchestration. Notable clients include McDonald’s, NetEase Games, GoFundMe, Uber, inDrive, and Rappi. Learn more at y.uno.About BVNKBVNK is the stablecoin-powered financial stack for enterprises. Build financial products, unlock new markets, and move money in seconds across 130+ countries. Trusted by industry leaders like Visa, Worldpay, Deel and Flywire and processing billions annually.

