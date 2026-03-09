Yuno Appoints Former Mastercard Executive Mauricio Schwartzmann as Chief Banking and Financial Institutions Officer

Mauricio Schwartzmann to lead global banking partnerships as Yuno expands infrastructure for agentic commerce

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yuno , the global financial infrastructure platform, today announced the appointment of Mauricio Schwartzmann as Chief Banking and Financial Institutions Officer. In this role, Schwartzmann will lead Yuno’s global strategy and partnerships with banks, card networks, and other financial partners, overseeing the company’s banking vertical and helping expand the payments infrastructure that powers agentic commerce worldwide.Schwartzmann joins Yuno from Mastercard, where he most recently led operations in Mexico, one of its top markets globally, helping drive financial product innovation and expand the payments ecosystem. Previously, he was CEO of RappiBank, where he built and launched a full-stack digital banking operation, integrating product, technology, and commercial strategy to launch a suite of innovative financial products. His foundation was built over 16 years at Citi, where he held senior leadership roles across multiple markets, driving payments modernization, championing financial inclusion, and leading large-scale transactional banking businesses through a period of profound industry transformation.Across more than two decades in financial services, Schwartzmann has worked at the intersection of global financial institutions, payment networks, and high-growth fintech companies, helping modernize payments infrastructure and expand digital banking capabilities across Latin America and international markets.At Yuno, Schwartzmann will work closely with the company’s leadership team to build and lead its global banking vertical. He will focus on deepening relationships with banks, fintechs, acquirers, processors, and card networks, helping align Yuno’s platform with the evolving needs of the payments ecosystem as merchants and financial institutions increasingly adopt agentic commerce.“Mauricio brings deep experience working at the intersection of banks, networks, and merchants,” said Juan Pablo Ortega, CEO and co-founder of Yuno. “As commerce becomes more global and increasingly agentic, strengthening our relationships with financial institutions is critical. Mauricio’s experience scaling payments ecosystems will help us continue building the infrastructure that powers the next generation of global commerce.”“Yuno is building one of the most compelling platforms in global payments,” said Mauricio Schwartzmann, Chief Banking and Financial Institutions Officer at Yuno. “Merchants today need infrastructure that can intelligently connect them to the best payment partners around the world while adapting in real time to changing market conditions. I’m excited to join the team and help expand Yuno’s relationships with financial institutions globally.”Schwartzmann’s appointment comes as Yuno continues to scale its global payments platform and deepen its relationships with financial institutions worldwide. As AI increasingly shapes how transactions are initiated, routed, and optimized, Yuno’s platform helps merchants manage complex payment ecosystems, improve approval rates, and connect to hundreds of payment providers through a single integration.About YunoYuno is a leading financial infrastructure platform. It simplifies global payments for enterprise merchants and fast‑scaling companies worldwide. Yuno optimizes acceptance rates, reduces costs, and enhances security. It is powered by a unified API connecting over 1,000 payment methods and fraud tools. Leading brands across LATAM, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and APAC trust Yuno with their payment orchestration. Notable clients include McDonald’s, NetEase Games, GoFundMe, Uber, inDrive, and Rappi. Learn more at www.y.uno

