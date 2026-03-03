OmicInsight Accelerates AI Transformation Roadmap with Strategic Leadership Appointments

Spatial Proteomics Industry Veteran Eric Abel, Ph.D. Joins as VP of Product Management & Strategy to Drive Next-Generation Autonomous Laboratory Innovation

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OmicInsight, a pioneer in spatial biology, today announced a strategic leadership realignment to accelerate its AI Transformation roadmap. This transition establishes a focused management team under CEO Josh Ryu, Ph.D., following the planned departure of Co-CEO Jae Won Kim.Strengthening Strategic Leadership: Eric Abel, Ph.D.To lead the commercial and strategic evolution of OmicInsight’s technology, the company has appointed Eric Abel, Ph.D., as Vice President of Product Management & Strategy.• Deep Spatial Proteomics & Instrumentation Expertise: Dr. Abel brings extensive leadership experience in the spatial proteomics instrumentation sector, where he successfully guided complex hardware-platform businesses through commercialization, global market expansion, and strategic product positioning. His hands-on experience in scaling advanced life science instruments positions him uniquely to translate OmicInsight’s proprietary SAO technology into a globally adopted platform.• Strategic Product & Market Architect: Beyond technical depth, Dr. Abel has demonstrated exceptional strength in strategic marketing and go-to-market execution. He has led cross-functional product strategy initiatives, aligning R&D, commercial operations, and global channel partnerships to drive revenue growth and market category creation in emerging omics segments.• Global Biopharma Integration: Dr. Abel will oversee product strategy, market infrastructure, and strategic partnerships, ensuring OmicInsight’s AI-powered spatial platform is seamlessly integrated into the global biopharma ecosystem to solve critical measurement challenges in drug discovery and translational research.A Unified Vision and Strategic TransitionsThe leadership restructuring is designed to streamline operations as OmicInsight enters a critical expansion phase."On behalf of the Board, I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to Jae Won Kim for her dedication. She played a vital role in OmicInsight’s foundational success and was instrumental in bringing us to this pivotal chapter," said Ted (Tae Heum) Jeong, Executive Chairman of OmicInsight." As we move forward under Josh Ryu’s unified leadership and Eric’s strategic guidance, the Board remains steadfast in its support of our AI Transformation roadmap."CEO Josh Ryu, Ph.D., added: "Eric’s leadership in scaling spatial proteomics instrumentation businesses and his strategic marketing acumen make him the ideal executive to drive our next phase of growth. His ability to connect complex technology platforms with real-world biopharma needs will accelerate our path toward establishing a new AI-native standard in drug discovery."About OmicInsight CorporationOmicInsight Corporation is a company focused on delivering high-sensitivity and high-throughput spatial and multi-omics analysis powered by proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) technology. Headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, the company’s platform is designed to provide unprecedented molecular resolution within biological tissues, enabling deeper insights for drug discovery, precision medicine, and fundamental research. For more information about the Company and its technology platforms, please visit www.omicinsight.com

