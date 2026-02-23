OmicInsight Unveils 'Cortex' - Bio-Physical AI Roadmap to Redefine the Future of Drug Discovery

OmicInsight

Integrating "Physical Intelligence" to Accelerate Next-Gen Drug Validation and Bio-AX Revolution

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OmicInsight, an innovator in AI-powered spatial biology and high-resolution imaging, today announced Project Cortex, a Bio-Physical AI roadmap that integrates artificial intelligence directly into laboratory hardware to automate complex biological research. Strategically headquartered in Santa Clara, California - neighboring global AI leader NVIDIA - OmicInsight is leveraging its unique position to bridge the gap between digital intelligence and spatial biology.Bridging the Gap Between Digital AI and Physical ExperimentationFollowing the landmark $1 billion Physical AI lab collaboration between NVIDIA and Eli Lilly announced in January 2026, OmicInsight is pioneering a similar "Bio-Physical" approach specifically for spatial biology.While traditional AI in biology has focused on post-hoc data analysis, OmicInsight’s Bio-Physical AI platform, Cortex (project name), will be designed to perceive, reason, and act in real-time during the physical experimental process. Building on the company’s proven Esper ™ platform with proprietary Synthetic Aperture Optics (SAO) technology to achieve 60x oil-immersion resolution using only a 20x air lens, Cortex aims to autonomously optimize imaging, detect and identify rare cell populations or biomarkers, and adjust experimental conditions, delivering a level of reproducibility at scale and precision independent of operator skill.Cortex Development Roadmap: Three Core Capabilities:The Cortex platform transforms laboratory workflows into an autonomous biological engine through three pillars:• Industrial-Scale High-Fidelity Data Generation: Moving beyond current “blurry average biology”, Cortex aims to deliver an industrial-scale data engine that automatically generates precise, single-cell and subtype-level data at scale required for training next-generation AI models.• Self-Optimizing Adaptive Experimental System: Evolving from fixed protocols to a closed-loop system where AI senses sample conditions in real-time and autonomously adjusts experimental parameters such as laser power, flow speed, and reagent concentration to maximize signal quality.• Personalized Precision Diagnostic Design: Shifting from "one-size-fits-all" panels to an AI-designed, patient- specific assay platform where the system identifies clinical uncertainty in a patient’s tissue and autonomously determines “what to measure” for each patient, supporting personalized treatment decisions.Accelerating Clinical Insights for Precision MedicineCortex aims to deliver five times greater gene detection sensitivity than current market competitors, a critical advantage for capturing low-abundance biomarkers essential for drug development and clinical research. This heightened precision would significantly compress timelines for Mechanism of Action (MoA) and Pharmacokinetics/Pharmacodynamics (PK/PD) studies."We are moving beyond AI that simply 'looks' at data to AI that 'conducts' biology," said Josh Ryu, CEOs of OmicInsight. "By overcoming the physical limitations of the laboratory through Cortex, we are building a global infrastructure that can accelerate the design and validation of next-generation therapeutics".The company is currently engaged in joint research with a top-tier global pharmaceutical firm and continues to expand its academic and clinical partnerships.Technology Showcase (IR)OmicInsight will host a Technology Showcase (IR) to demonstrate the vision of Cortex and its Bio-Physical AI roadmap on March 4, 2026, at the Westin Seoul Parnas. The event will feature a vision keynote by Josh Ryu for research institutions, clinical partners, and institutional investors.About OmicInsight CorporationOmicInsight Corporation is a company focused on delivering high-sensitivity and high-throughput spatial and multi-omics analysis powered by proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) technology. Headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, the company’s platform is designed to provide unprecedented molecular resolution within biological tissues, enabling deeper insights for drug discovery, precision medicine, and fundamental research. For more information about the Company and its technology platforms, please visit www.omicinsight.com

OmicInsight Esper™: Redefining Spatial Omics with Physical AI & SAO Technology

