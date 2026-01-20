OmicInsight and Psomagen Announce Strategic Marketing Agreement to Expand High-Resolution Spatial Transcriptomics

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OmicInsight Corporation, an innovator in AI-powered spatial biology and high-resolution imaging, and Psomagen, Inc., a premier North American provider of transcriptomic and genomic services, today announced a marketing agreement.Under the terms of the agreement, OmicInsight’s high-resolution imaging and multi-omics analysis capabilities, leveraging its proprietary EsperTM platform, will be offered as a part of Psomagen’s spatial transcriptomics service portfolio. Psomagen, a recognized leader in servicing academic and commercial clients, will serve as a partner, introduce OmicInsight’s specialized spatial transcriptomics services to its extensive network including world-class research institutions and leading global pharmaceutical companies.This agreement represents a significant milestone in OmicInsight’s commercial strategy to expand its high-fidelity imaging solutions through established industry leaders. By leveraging Psomagen’s deep-rooted reputation for quality and its vast client base in North American academia that expands into biopharma industry, OmicInsight gains a powerful channel to provide high-resolution spatial insights to researchers requiring advanced data.“Aligning with Psomagen is a cornerstone of our efforts to scale OmicInsight’s commercial footprint,” said, Josh Ryu, Ph.D., and Jae Won Kim, Co-CEOs of OmicInsight. “This marketing agreement provides us with a high-trust channel to reach Psomagen’s broad client base. By formalizing this marketing agreement, we also ensure that researchers have a direct and streamlined path to the highest-sensitivity spatial data through gene panels fully customized for specific biological pathways, disease mechanism, and biomarker analysis.”“We are excited to feature OmicInsight’s capabilities as part of our expanded service ecosystem,” said Su Hong, Ph.D., CEO of Psomagen. “As a trusted partner to thousands of researchers, we are always looking for innovative technologies that add value to our core transcriptomics offerings. OmicInsight’s AI-driven approach is a perfect fit for our clients who require the highest level of resolution and insight.”About OmicInsight CorporationOmicInsight Corporation is a company focused on delivering high-sensitivity and high-throughput spatial and multi-omics analysis powered by proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) technology. Headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, the company’s platform is designed to provide unprecedented molecular resolution within biological tissues, enabling deeper insights for drug discovery, precision medicine, and fundamental research. For more information about the Company and its technology platforms, please visit www.omicinsight.com About Psomagen, Inc.Psomagen, Inc. is a leading provider of genetic sequencing and multiomic laboratory services in North America. With over 20 years of experience, Psomagen is a trusted partner for NGS, transcriptomics, and proteomics, serving top-tier academic and pharmaceutical institutions. Psomagen is a certified service provider for industry leaders including 10x Genomics, Olink, and PacBio. For more information, visit www.psomagen.com

